Planet Gemini PDA goes on sale letting you relive those Psion days

Psion fans can rejoice once again following the news that the Indiegogo-backed Planet Gemini PDA has gone on sale.

The device, which is inspired by the original Symbian-powered personal organiser from the 90s, will cost £599 for the 4G version and a more palatable £499 for the Wi-Fi-only model.

Already earning the company over $1m on the social funding site, the new Gemini - which has finally become a reality - will start shipping to customers who have already ordered via Indiegogo from this week. New orders will be getting into customer's hands in the following weeks the company told us when we went to see the device ahead of it going on sale.

The Gemini smartphone offers Android fans a clamshell design with a physical keyboard the width of the 6-inch screen. It's that keyboard - designed by the original keyboard designer of the Psion - that the company hopes will help it stand out from the crowd.

The smartphone-come-PDA will house a 10-core MediaTek processor, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage (expandable via microSD) and a 4000mAh battery. It will run a fairly stock version of Android and for those who want it, a dual-boot option featuring Linux. An included docking dongle will allow users to connect it to a monitor, as well as attach a full-sized keyboard and mouse.

You can order the Gemini from Indiegogo.com.