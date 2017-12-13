In-display fingerprint sensors may finally be a thing in 2018 thanks to Synaptics

When smartphone manufacturers moved to infinity-style displays in 2017, virtually removing all bezels around the screen, many expected some to adopt in-display fingerprint scanners. Both Samsung and Apple were heavily rumoured to adopt the technology on the Galaxy Note 8 and iPhone X, but it wasn't to be the case.

That may all change in 2018, after Synaptics has announced it has begun production of its Clear ID in-display fingerprint scanner that is designed for all smartphones with an infinity display. Clear ID claims to be faster than other biometric security features such as facial recognition.

Synaptics says its sensor can be used even if you have wet fingers and is fully scratch- and waterproof since it will be protected by the smartphone's glass display. All it will take to unlock a device is one quick touch of the sensor, from almost any angle.

The Clear ID fingerprint sensor will also come with SentryPoint technology, which adds extra security features such as PurePrint anti-spoof technology that will be able to intelligently recognise between actual fingers and spoof copies of fingerprints.

Kevin Barber, senior vice president and general manager, Mobile Division, Synaptics said: "Consumers prefer fingerprint authentication on the front of the phone, and with the industry quickly shifting to bezel-free OLED infinity displays, the natural placement of the fingerprint sensor is in the display itself,"

"Synaptics’ Clear ID fingerprint sensors are faster, more convenient, and more secure than alternative biometrics, and this optical technology represents a major innovation shift and opportunity for the smartphone market."

Synaptics will be carrying out live demos of the Clear ID in-display fingerprint scanner in action at CES 2018. The company hasn't yet said when we can expect to see the sensor fitted to smartphones.