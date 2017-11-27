LG G7 and Samsung Galaxy S9 could go head-to-head at CES 2018
Both the LG G7 and Samsung Galaxy S9 (and S9+) could all launch at CES 2018 in Las Vegas, according to industry analysts, as the South Korean manufacturers want to get their newest products into the market first to fend off any competition. The news comes from Business Korea, which has collated information regarding both phones and their possible launches in Las Vegas in January.
Both phones have previously had their launches later in the year, February for LG and March for Samsung, but they could both be brought forward to January. It's not the first time we've heard about an earlier launch for the Samsung Galaxy S9, but considering the Galaxy S8 was launched later than usual in 2017, we speculated that Samsung is actually just getting back to its regular launch cycle.
Notable leaker Evan Blass has also weighed in on a CES reveal for Samsung, although has said only some information about the phones will be unveiled at the Vegas show, with a full launch still planned for March.
As for LG, it's the first time we've heard rumours purporting to a CES unveiling and considering the company has usually saved its launches for the day before Mobile World Congress kicks off in February, we would say it's unlikely a CES reveal will be on the cards. The only plausible explanation for LG to take the G7 to Las Vegas would be to steal some of Samsung's limelight.
Of course, until we know for sure that Samsung will be revealing Galaxy S9 news at the show, we'd say the idea of LG being there too is purely speculation for now.
- Samsung Galaxy S9 set for early-2018 reveal?
- Samsung Galaxy S9 not expected to undergo radical redesign, incremental updates expected instead
Nevertheless, we'll keep our eyes peeled for any further development on this story and bring you the latest news as and when we hear it.
