  Up to 50% off on refurbished phones this Black Friday

Quick Mobile Fix is giving you up to 50 per cent off on selected products this Black Friday allowing you to get some of the greatest smartphones on the market for a fraction of their usual price.

The site, which specialises in refurbished phones, cases, accessories and repairs, will start its Black Friday sale at midnight on Friday 24 November. The mega deal busting sale continues throughout the weekend until the end of play on Cyber Monday (27 November 2017).

According to Quick Mobile Fix there will be new deals every hour on Black Friday and Cyber Monday and the deals will be rotated and changed regularly throughout the weekend so you need to make sure you keep checking the site for the latest prices.

Pocket-lint can confirm that you can expect some great savings including the ability to get a refurbished 128 GB iPhone 7 from £449.99, a refurbished 16GB iPhone 6 from £249.99 and the brilliant iPhone 5C from as little as £109.99 - a fantastic deal for the kids this Christmas.

For those looking for Samsung deals, the award-winning Samsung Galaxy S8, it was voted Best Phone in the EE Pocket-lint Gadget Awards, will be as affordable as £579.99 for the 64GB model.

Just some of the Quick Mobile Fix deals expected this Black Friday weekend:

Refurbished iPhone 7 - 128 GB from £449.99

Refurbished iPhone 6 - 16 GB from £249.99

Refurbished iPhone 6S - 16GB from £239.99

Refurbished iPhone 6S - 64GB from £287.99

Refurbished Samsung S7 - 32 GB from £289.99

Refurbished iPhone SE - 16GB from £199.99

Refurbished iPhone 6S Plus - 64GB from £339.99

Refurbished iPhone 5C - 8 GB from £109.99

Refurbished Samsung S8 - 64GB from £579.99

Make sure you check out Quick Mobile Fix for the best offers over the weekend.