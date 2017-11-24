  1. Home
Best Black Friday SIM-only deals: Make huge savings on high-data plans

Best Black Friday SIM-only deals: Make huge savings on high-data plans
iOS 12 features, release date and more: What's in the public beta?
By Maggie Tillman

It's not just SIM-free smartphones and phone contracts that are being discounted this Black Friday, but SIM-only plans are getting in on the action too. SIM-only plans already tend to offer fantastic value for money, giving you a decent number of minutes and a healthy amount of data each month for reasonable prices.

But mobile networks and retailers are offering huge discounts across Black Friday, so there are some serious bargains to be had. We've rounded up some of the best.

Carphone Warehouse

  • Unlimited minutes, unlimited texts, 16GB data on Vodafone for £19 per month (includes £25 Currys PC World gift card) - see this deal here
  • Unlimited minutes, unlimited texts, 20GB data on Vodafone for £23 per month (includes £25 Currys PC World gift card) - see this deal here
  • Unlimited minutes, unlimited texts, 40GB data on Vodafone for £41 per month (includes £25 Currys PC World gift card) - see this deal here
  • Unlimited minutes, unlimited texts, 12GB data on EE for £33 per month (includes 6 months free Apple Music and 24 months free BT Sport) - see this deal here
  • Unlimited minutes, unlimited texts, 20GB data on EE for £37 per month (includes 6 months free Apple Music and 3 months free BT Sport) - see this deal here
  • 250 minutes, 5000 texts, 1500MB data on iD Mobile for £5 per month - see this deal here
  • 2500 minutes, unlimited texts, 2GB data on Virgin Mobile for £10 per month - see this deal here

EE

O2

Three

  • Unlimited minutes, unlimited texts, 100GB data for £20 per month (includes 30GB personal hotspot) - see this deal here
  • Unlimited minutes, unlimited texts, 12GB data for £15 per month (includes 12GB personal hotspot) - see this deal here

BT Mobile

  • Unlimited minutes, unlimited texts, 20GB data, £40 MasterCard Reward Card for £25 per month (£20 for BT Broadband customers) - see this deal here
  • Unlimited minutes, unlimited texts, 8GB data, £25 MasterCard Reward Card for £20 per month (£15 for BT Broadband customers) - see this deal here
  • Unlimited minutes, unlimited texts, 4GB data, £10 MasterCard Reward Card for £15 per month (£10 for BT Broadband customers) - see this deal here

Virgin Mobile

PlusNet

iD Mobile

