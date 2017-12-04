  1. Home
Zizo Bolt explored: It's one tough case

Which is the best mid-range phone under £400?
The Zizo Wireless Bolt series is the company's flagship case. It fits not only the latest iPhones, including the new iPhone X, but also other manufacturers leading flagship handsets including phones from Samsung, LG, and ZTE.

We take a closer look as to why this should be your next smartphone case:

Military tested

The Bolt Series is military tested to withstand a drop test of 12 ft (810-G Drop Test Compliant) making this one tough case. The Zizo Bolt Cover has passed extraneous product tests to guarantee protection for your phone. It is engineered to disperse impact force throughout the case evenly, even though it adds minimal size to your phone overall.

Great colours

The rugged looking Bolt case comes in a range of different colours all designed to make you stand out from the crowd. Available in Orange, Red and Black, Bright Blue, Desert Tan Camo, Gold and Black, Rose Gold and Black, and for those looking for a space-aged look; White and Grey, the Bolt will certainly spruce up your smartphone.

Built in kickstand and holster clip

With most flagship smartphones coming with a huge screen, the Bolt allows you to enjoy hands-free viewing thanks to its built-in kickstand. Simply pop it out the back and viola you can enjoy your favourite movies without your hands getting in the way. And if you're struggling to fit your iPhone 8 Plus or Pixel XL in your pocket, the 360-degree holster clip will be just for you too. Clip it on your belt and it's there ready to grab at a moment's notice. No more struggling with your phone in your pocket.

Models for most phones

The Bolt series has been designed specifically for most leading smartphones available over the last couple of years. That includes the iPhone, the Samsung Galaxy S range, HTC, Motorola, Google Pixel and many more.

