These see-through wallpapers let you see the guts of your iPhone X

Finding the perfect wallpaper for a new phone is hard.

We even have a dedicated piece that recommends a tonne of high-resolution wallpapers, but at the end of the day, it all depends on you, your device, and your interests. However, thanks to iFixit, there are new wallpapers that we guarantee almost every iPhone X owner will want to try. The website, which specialises in tearing apart devices to see their innards, has published two see-through options.

One is a high-resolution wallpaper that show what’s inside the iPhone X. Download it now and set it to see components like battery cells, the haptic engine, dual cameras, and more. Meanwhile, the other wallpaper is an X-ray version. Go to iFixit to download the full-res images. To set them as your wallpaper, go to Settings > Wallpaper > Choose a New Wallpaper > and select the photo you saved.

You can choose either Still (recommended) or Perspective (moves when you tilt your device.) Although we recommend Still because it looks better, Perspective will prevent burn-in, as the pixels of your wallpaper will move around instead of being fixed at all times.

You can download them to any device really and do with them what you will. Go here if you need more info on how to set a wallpaper on iPhone.