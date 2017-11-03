  1. Home
Animoji karaoke: Yes, it's a real thing - see the best ones here

  • Share your Animoji karaoke on Twitter and let us know!

Ah, bless Twitter. Without it, we might not have Animoji karaoke.

The iPhone X is starting to be delivered, so tweets are emerging from people who are experiencing the phone and all the new things it can do, like Animoji, for the first time. Apple's Animoji feature uses the Face ID system, which is exclusive to iPhone X, to create 3D emoji characters that mirror your own facial expressions. You can make and share them with other Apple users through the Messages app.

Go here to learn more about how Animoji work. Anyway, because Animoji can be synced up to your facial movements, sort of like a Snapchat filter, people are of course experimenting with the feature and sharing their results on the interwebs. Enter: Animoji karoake. It’s pretty simple, actually. You just pick an emoji, record yourself lip-syncing to a song, like Adele’s “Hello," and share it via Messages.

Once you've done that, you can tap the Animoji and save it to your camera roll so that you can later share it to Twitter, Facebook, or wherever. Many people on Twitter are doing it right now - and it's hilarious, and annoying, but mostly hilarious, and also cute.

Best Animoji karaoke examples

Check out some of the best ones we've found so far:

Adele's "Hello"

Queen's "Bohemian Rhapsody"

Always' "Erasure"

Blue Suede's "Hooked on a feeling"

Gunther & The Sunshine Girls' "Ding Dong Song"

ABBA's "Dancing Queen"

The Killer's "Mr. Brightside"

Taylor Swift's "Look what you made me do"

Daft Punk's "Get Lucky"

Dean Martin's "Let it snow"

