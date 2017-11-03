Animoji karaoke: Yes, it's a real thing - see the best ones here

Ah, bless Twitter. Without it, we might not have Animoji karaoke.
The iPhone X is starting to be delivered, so tweets are emerging from people who are experiencing the phone and all the new things it can do, like Animoji, for the first time. Apple's Animoji feature uses the Face ID system, which is exclusive to iPhone X, to create 3D emoji characters that mirror your own facial expressions. You can make and share them with other Apple users through the Messages app.
Go here to learn more about how Animoji work. Anyway, because Animoji can be synced up to your facial movements, sort of like a Snapchat filter, people are of course experimenting with the feature and sharing their results on the interwebs. Enter: Animoji karoake. It’s pretty simple, actually. You just pick an emoji, record yourself lip-syncing to a song, like Adele’s “Hello," and share it via Messages.
Once you've done that, you can tap the Animoji and save it to your camera roll so that you can later share it to Twitter, Facebook, or wherever. Many people on Twitter are doing it right now - and it's hilarious, and annoying, but mostly hilarious, and also cute.
Best Animoji karaoke examples
Check out some of the best ones we've found so far:
Adele's "Hello"
Animoji karaoke is my new favourite thing pic.twitter.com/DKwvH34JK9— Soragon (@soragon) November 3, 2017
Queen's "Bohemian Rhapsody"
Here's hoping Animoji karaoke becomes a thing. pic.twitter.com/oR8PXkRbff— Harry McCracken ???????? (@harrymccracken) November 1, 2017
Always' "Erasure"
I made an #animoji #karaoke #iPhoneX pic.twitter.com/W8IjPfSFiD— Popadom Priest (@GeriatricGamer) November 3, 2017
Blue Suede's "Hooked on a feeling"
More Animoji Karaoke for you. pic.twitter.com/pxvxfCUTi2— Harry McCracken ???????? (@harrymccracken) November 2, 2017
Gunther & The Sunshine Girls' "Ding Dong Song"
i’m having so much fun with Animoji Karaoke lol @stroughtonsmith @harrymccracken #Animoji pic.twitter.com/HY3APATvdt— Francesco Graziani (@fgfoto) November 3, 2017
ABBA's "Dancing Queen"
Animoji karaoke is a thing. pic.twitter.com/MCEWTNXyJT— Edwin Wee (@edwinwee) November 3, 2017
The Killer's "Mr. Brightside"
Easily the best feature on the iPhone X is the Animoji. pic.twitter.com/cKorZYYGS7— Max Ficarro (@MaxFicarro) November 3, 2017
Taylor Swift's "Look what you made me do"
Look what you made me do#AnimojiKaraoke#iPhoneX pic.twitter.com/xIkYpvbA0j— Mark Bellott (@markbellott) November 3, 2017
Daft Punk's "Get Lucky"
Animoji karaoke is sweeping the nation pic.twitter.com/T8vrKI31en— Jason Snell (@jsnell) November 3, 2017
Dean Martin's "Let it snow"
Animoji karaoke ???? #animoji #iphonex pic.twitter.com/5K9vRO3AAt— Stuart Miles (@stuartmiles) November 3, 2017