Animoji karaoke: Yes, it's a real thing - see the best ones here

Ah, bless Twitter. Without it, we might not have Animoji karaoke.

The iPhone X is starting to be delivered, so tweets are emerging from people who are experiencing the phone and all the new things it can do, like Animoji, for the first time. Apple's Animoji feature uses the Face ID system, which is exclusive to iPhone X, to create 3D emoji characters that mirror your own facial expressions. You can make and share them with other Apple users through the Messages app.

Go here to learn more about how Animoji work. Anyway, because Animoji can be synced up to your facial movements, sort of like a Snapchat filter, people are of course experimenting with the feature and sharing their results on the interwebs. Enter: Animoji karoake. It’s pretty simple, actually. You just pick an emoji, record yourself lip-syncing to a song, like Adele’s “Hello," and share it via Messages.

Once you've done that, you can tap the Animoji and save it to your camera roll so that you can later share it to Twitter, Facebook, or wherever. Many people on Twitter are doing it right now - and it's hilarious, and annoying, but mostly hilarious, and also cute.

Check out some of the best ones we've found so far:

Animoji karaoke is my new favourite thing pic.twitter.com/DKwvH34JK9 — Soragon (@soragon) November 3, 2017

Here's hoping Animoji karaoke becomes a thing. pic.twitter.com/oR8PXkRbff — Harry McCracken ???????? (@harrymccracken) November 1, 2017

More Animoji Karaoke for you. pic.twitter.com/pxvxfCUTi2 — Harry McCracken ???????? (@harrymccracken) November 2, 2017

Animoji karaoke is a thing. pic.twitter.com/MCEWTNXyJT — Edwin Wee (@edwinwee) November 3, 2017

Easily the best feature on the iPhone X is the Animoji. pic.twitter.com/cKorZYYGS7 — Max Ficarro (@MaxFicarro) November 3, 2017