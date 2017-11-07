Charge wire-free with the Zizo Wireless Charging Pad

Wireless charging has been around for a while on devices from Samsung, Nokia, LG, and others, but has finally come to the iPhone.

All this year's new Apple models feature the technology allowing you to simply place your iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, or iPhone X on a charging pad and watch the battery gauge start to go up.

The Zizo Charging Pad from Zizo Wireless simplifies the charging experience by allowing you to charge your Apple, Samsung, or Qi-compatible devices without having to worry about plugging in cables. No more wires.

The small compact Zizo Charging Pad is about the size of a drinks coaster and connects to a wall charger or USB port. It's small enough to put in a bag and take with you, or sit on your night stand without taking too much space.Sporting a clear design, the Charging Pad features a non-slip mat to keep your phone exactly where you left it.

A USB is included to keep your wireless charging stand charged. An LED lights indicates when your wireless charging station is ready to go

Have a Zizo Bolt case? No need to strip your device of protection while charging! Charge your device while leaving your Zizo Bolt case on!

Zizo Wireless is giving one lucky customer an iPhone X. To enter all you have to do is visit:

https://www.zizowireless.com/pages/iphone-x-launch-giveaway

This time next month you could not only have a new iPhone X case, but an iPhone X to put in it. Hurry! Event ends 11/6.