Check out these quirky colourful Zizo cases that will make your iPhone X unique

You've just ordered or bought the brand-new Apple iPhone X, but you don't really like the fact that it comes in just plain old black or silver.

Zizo's range of iPhone X cases have not only been designed to give you the upmost protection, but also a pop of colour too. Here are four to check out:

The rugged looking Bolt case for the iPhone X comes in a range of different colours all designed to make you stand out from the crowd. Available in Orange, Red and Black, Bright Blue, Desert Tan Camo, Gold and Black, Rose Gold and Black, and for those looking for a space-aged look; White and Grey, the Bolt will certainly spruce up your new iPhone X. It's not just about looks though. The Bolt comes with a built-in kickstand to allow hands-free viewing and is 12ft Military Standard 810-G Drop Test compliant. Tough and beautiful.

The ION might have a clear see-thru back letting you see the iPhone X beneath, but that doesn't mean it's void of colour. Fitting snugly to provide protection and durability up to and beyond that of military standards. This minimalist styled case provides that excellent protection without adding bulk or extra weight. Available in six different colours including Red, Gold, Rose Gold, and our favourite Teal, the accent of colour on the case really socks a punch.

For those that want both rugged and slim, you'll want the Zizo Static. Designed to offer protection without bulk, the intricate design comes in a range of colours to really boost the look of the iPhone X. Available in Bright Blue, Gold, Rose Gold, Red, Silver, and for those that really want to stand out Orange and Black, this is certainly one way to get noticed next time you're on a call. When you aren't showcasing the bright colours, you'll be enjoying the built-in kickstand and military grade protection.

The Zizo ATOM case for iPhone X protects your phone without adding extra bulk, but also adds a touch of colour to the proceedings as well. Made with Airframe Grade Aluminium - the strongest yet lightest metal. Zizo ATOM also comes equipped with a built-in watermark-proof tempered glass back plate to protect your phone's camera. It comes in a range of different colours including Rose Gold and Blue.

