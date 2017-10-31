Want real protection for your phone? Check out these military-grade tested cases for your iPhone X

Your iPhone case might look pretty, but is it tough enough to save your phone if you drop it? What about if you drop it from a great height, say 12ft? Do you think your iPhone would still stand up to the beating?

Created in 1962 by the U.S. Military, the Military Standard 810-G Drop Test gives manufacturers, and now consumers, a guide as to how a material would hold up to environmental stress during its operational lifetime.

Revised several times over the years, the most recent being Revision G in 2008, it details 28 different testing methods that cover everything from temperature to fungal infestation to how it can withstand gunfire.

Not all tests are relevant to all products, but it gives you the knowledge that to be classified as military tested it has done just that.

In the case of an iPhone case, the most common test within the 810-G classification is the "drop test".

It gauges how well a device holds up to impacts while falling from certain heights and the tests are designed to determine how well a device can put up with general physical abuse while in operation.

To pass the test, testers drop the device on each of its six faces, 12 edges and eight corners, for a total of 26 drops. They visually inspect for damage and determine whether it still works after each drop.

