Why Zizo's iPhone X case range is perfect for protecting your iPhone X

The iPhone X is Apple's new flagship phone. It speaks of Apple's intentions of the future, ditching the design we've had for the last three years and delivering us a new shape that's both exciting and fragile.

All that power, that glass, that edge-to-edge screen needs protecting and Zizo Wireless says it's the case company to do that for you. Here are four of the company's new iPhone X cases to consider.

Military tested to withstand a drop test of 12 ft (810-G Drop Test Compliant) this case is one tough cookie. The case, which comes in a range of colours: Camo, Rose Gold, Blue, and Red, and features a heavy-duty 360 Holster Clip and outer-locking built-in Kickstand to allow hands-free viewing, a must given the amazing new screen on the iPhone X. The case also comes with a tempered glass screen protector designed specifically for the iPhone X to ensure that doesn't crack under pressure either.

The Ion is just as tough when it comes to passing the drop test as the Bolt, but comes with a clear back so you can see the iPhone's beautiful Space Grey or Silver glass back of the iPhone X beneath it. Boasting a thermoplastic membrane between a PC faceplate and PC backing, this is effectively the thinnest, most secure triple layered case available on the market. The case features dust covers to protect the power port to save it from lint and a raised lip to protect that huge glass screen from getting damaged. The Ion comes with a free Zizo 9H Hardness 0.33mm Tempered Glass Screen Protector in the box.

The Zizo Atom Series protects your phone without adding extra bulk. The case features Airframe Grade Aluminum and comes equipped with a built-in watermark-proof tempered glass back plate so you can still see your new iPhone beneath. It comes in Rose Gold and Red for those looking to strike a pose. The case also comes with a free Zizo Tempered Glass Screen Protector.

Made to absorb shock force when you drop your phone, the case features impact dispersion technology so your phone doesn't take a beating. There's a built-in kickstand both vertically and horizontally so you can take advantage of the iPhone X's brilliant new OLED screen, and it's been designed and engineered to protect your phone from a drop of 12ft. This case looks tough, and is tough.

Zizo Wireless is giving one lucky customer an iPhone X. To win all you have to do is visit zizowireless.com for more details, and this time next month you could not only have a new iPhone X case, but an iPhone X to put in it.