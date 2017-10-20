Chord Poly is the wireless streaming module that lets your smartphone sing

Chord Electronics has launched Poly, a module that attaches to the company's two year-old Mojo DAC, and allows you to wirelessly stream music from your smartphone or any other source and have it delivered to your ears in crystal clear quality.

For anyone who doesn't know what the Mojo is, it's a small DAC (digital-to-analogue converter), about the size of a pack of cards, that takes over audio processing duties from your smartphone's internal DAC.

The idea is that because the Mojo has one dedicated job, rather than the several functions your smartphone has to carry out - not to mention its lesser quality DAC - it will make your music sound better.

Up until now, you had to connect your iPhone or Android device to the Mojo via USB cable (and an expensive adapter for Apple users) but Poly has been introduced to eradicate that. It can accept wireless streams from virtually any source: Bluetooth, Apple AirPlay and from a NAS (Network Attached Storage) drive via DLNA. Poly also has its own unlimited capacity Micro SD card slot, so you theoretically don't need a smartphone to listen to music at all.

Music you stream to the Poly module is passed through the Mojo, which does all the audio processing magic and then delivers it to your ears via headphones that you plug into either of the two 3.5mm ports. Alternatively, you could use the combination in your car by plugging a 3.5mm-3.5mm auxiliary cable into one of the ports, or as part of a home hi-fi system.

Poly has its own built-in rechargeable battery that provides nine hours of playback from a four hour charge and if you have the Poly attached to the Mojo, both can be charged at once.

Music file format support is vast: PCM files up to 768kHz, DSD64 to DSD256, ACC, WAV, FLAC, AIFF, OGG Vorbis, ALAC, WMA and MP3.

Poly has also been designed to perfectly match the Mojo, using aircraft-grade aluminium in a black anodised finish. Chord has also made a leather case that will house both devices to keep it well protected.

You're probably going to want to keep it protected too, as the Poly costs £499. Combine that with the Mojo's £399 price tag and you have nearly £1,000 worth of kit being carried around in your bag.

We've got both the Mojo and Poly to hand, so we'll be bringing you our thoughts on the combination very soon.