Google reveals ARCore will come to more Samsung Galaxy devices

Samsung and Google have partnered up so that Google's ARCore will come to even more Galaxy smartphones.

ARCore is Android’s version of Apple ARKit. It's a baked-in augmented reality platform that developers can leverage. It's very different from Tango, another AR effort by Google that relies on custom hardware requirements. As a result, ARCore is less powerful than Tango, but that's OK. It's just meant to be more accessible. Google said it will work with 100 million existing and upcoming devices.

Some of those devices, we now know, will be Samsung's line of Galaxy devices, according to Clay Bavor, Google's head of VR and AR, who announced the news during the 2017 Samsung Developer Conference. Going forward, Bavor said developers can begin designing ARCore apps that work on both Google Pixel devices and Samsung Galaxy devices, including the Galaxy S8 Plus and Galaxy Note 8.

Samsung had already partnered with Google to bring ARCore to the Galaxy S8, and it even launched an SDK to support it. However, we can now officially expect ARCore on "any and all future" Galaxy mobile devices. Announced in August, ARCore is a development platform that will allow Android app developers to quickly and easily build AR experiences into their apps and games. It'll go live this winter.

Go here to learn more about it. It'll use your device's camera, processors, and motion sensors to serve up immersive interactions.