Best Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL cases: Protect your Google smartphone

The Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL feature lovely designs with solid aluminium bodies and glass detailing on the rear. Both are IP67 water and dust resistant and both offer front-facing stereo speakers.

The Pixel 2 XL is the more exciting of the two in terms of looks with its almost all-screen front, while the Pixel 2 has a more standard finish with its 16:9 display. Both will require protection if you want to keep them looking as good as new though.

Luckily there are several cases available for both the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL already. Here are some of the best ones we have found so far but we will add to this feature regularly in case none of the following tickle your fancy just yet.

This Clear Gel Silicone Slim Shell Cover case from 32nd has a lightweight design, an ultra-slim profile without hiding the design and it offers access to all ports and features.

Price: £4.49 from Amazon

The Caseology Vault Series for the Pixel 2 XL is a TPU case with shock absorbing features. It offers responsive button covers, precise cutouts and raised lip protection.

Price: £9.99 from Amazon

Gear4 offers the Piccadilly case for both the Pixel 2 and the Pixel 2 XL. The clear polycarbonate case offers access to all ports and features, has a scratch protected UV coating and it is available in three colour-trim options.

Price: £29.99 from Gear 4

Google offers a couple of official cases for the Pixel 2 and the Pixel 2 XL including the one pictured above that offers a knit exterior and soft microfibre lining. This case is available in four colours and it is compatible with the Active Edge on the devices for launching Google Assistant.

Price: £35 from Google

Griffin offers a few different cases for both the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL including the Survivor Strong case which meets Military Standard 810-G standards. It has a two-layer shell with the outside shell being shatter-resistant for protection.

Price: £28 from Griffin

The LK Ultra case for the Pixel 2 is constructed from TPU, which is said to be shock absorbent, shatterproof and scratch resistant. It offers access to all buttons, controls and ports, as well as an anti-slip design for extra grip.

Price: £5.99 from Amazon

British case manufacturer Snakehive has this Vintage Leather Wallet case for both the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL. It's made from European cowhide leather and is available in a range of colours. Inside you'll find space for three cards, as well as soft leather protection for both sides of your Pixel 2 phone.

Price: £24.99 from Amazon

Speck offers cases for both the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL including the Presidio Grip case for the Pixel 2 that is available in four colours. It features 10ft drop protection, the company's Impactium Shock Barrier and a scratch-resistant matte finish. Speck also offers a lifetime limited warranty.

Price: $39.95 from Speck

Tech 21 offers cases for both the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL, including the Evo Check for the larger device. The Evo Check has 10ft drop protection thanks to three layers of impact materials and it is designed to be thin and lightweight, whilst also offering precise cutouts for ports and features.

Price: £34.95 from Tech 21

Urban Armour Gear offers cases for both the Pixel 2 and the Pixel 2 XL including the Plasma Series for the Pixel 2 XL. Available in two colours, the Plasma case has an armour shell with an impact resistant soft core, tactile buttons and it meets military drop-test standards.

Price: $39.95 from Urban Armour Gear