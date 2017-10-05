If you hate the Essential Phone's camera, grab these updates now

Essential is updating the Essential Phone's camera.

In reviews of Essential Phone (PH-1), critics were, um, critical of the phone's camera, but now, the company is hoping to fix that via a new firmware update for the phone as well as an update to the Essential Camera app in the Google Play Store. In a blog post, Essential said it has been listening to your feedback and has "worked hard to improve latency, reliability, and performance of the camera".

So, after installing the new updates, you should notice, according to Essential, the following improvements: 40-per cent faster capture speed in regular and low-light photos to below one second; improved brightness and performance in low-light; spatial sound when shooting in 360 video on Facebook and YouTube; and the ability to use volume up/down keys as shutter buttons in 360 mode.

You'll also get a countdown timer when in 360 camera mode. The latest version of the camera app will further “eliminate shutter lag for one-off captures". Additionally, Essential has confirmed that it will add more modes and features to the camera software. For instance, a Pro Mode is coming, as well as a Portrait Mode and 360 live-streaming functionality for Facebook and Periscope.

With so many new flagships popping up lately, Essential obviously needs to stay competitive. It's likely hoping that these updates, which are rolling out now, will be enough to keep you from Apple's latest iPhones and Google's latest Pixels.