Google Pixel 2 pre-orders come with free Google Home Mini

As leaked by Best Buy Canada prior to the #MadeByGoogle event on 4 October, Google and other retailers are offering a free Google Home Mini device with each Pixel 2 or Pixel 2 XL smartphone pre-order.

That means the £49 device, which connected to Google Assistant and enables you to interact with Chromecast and other smart home kit, will be yours if you are sharpish.

Both Carphone Warehouse and EE are offering the deal in the UK, but others will be also giving one away in other countries and regions.

The actual news leaked earlier, with reliable tipster Evan Blass posting a picture on his Twitter account that showed the Pixel 2 and Home Mini together, with the caption "New friends".

A leaked pre-order page from Canada also confirmed the details. In French.

The Google Home Mini is a small speaker and receiver with a cloth-covered top section. It will be available in at least three colours: grey, black and a coral/red finish.

Google unveiled the Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL and Google Home Mini at its event, alongside a new Pixelbook laptop and second-generation Daydream View VR headset.

A Home Max smart speaker was also announced with enhanced stereo audio.