Apple now uses Google search results instead of Bing in Siri and Spotlight

Goodbye, Bing. Hello, Google.

Apple no longer uses Bing as the default search engine for Siri web search results in iOS and in Spotlight on the Mac. Instead, it uses Google. Apple even issued a statement on the switch (via TechCrunch): “Switching to Google as the web search provider for Siri, Search within iOS and Spotlight on Mac will allow these services to have a consistent web search experience with the default in Safari."

Google will become the default search engine for the iOS search bar as well. These changes, which have already begun to roll out to iPhone and Mac users, should be completed by 12 pm (EST) on 25 September. They're being rolled out alongside the release of MacOS High Sierra. However, Apple has explained it will continue to use Bing Web image search results both in Siri and Spotlight on Mac.

And YouTube will continue to be the default option for video searches.