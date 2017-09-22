Best accessories for iPhone 8, 8 Plus

The iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus are out today and there is already a plethora of accessories for both smartphones. Here, we roundup all the best accessories that are available for your new iPhone from wireless chargers, battery packs, and cases to protect you phone.

The Nomad Key chain iPhone charging cable is available at Carphone Warehouse for £19.99. You can plug the key into your laptop and charge your phone on the go. See this deal here.

Goji Wireless QI Charger Pad for £19.99 allows you to utilise the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus wireless charging capabilities. You simply plug the charger into the wall and place your phone on top of the plate to charge. See this deal here.

Goji Wireless Qi Charger In-Car Holder has 20% off today, making it £19.99 (reduced from £24.99). This works similar to the Goji Wireless QI charger, however it requires your cars 12V power supply. Read more about this deal here.

Nomad 5FT Lighting Cable is £24.99 at Carphone Warehouse. See this deal here.

Charge your phone on the go with Belkin 6600mAh battery pack for £39.99. See this deal here.

If you don't need that much juice in your power bank, Belkin 5000mAh battery pack is also available for £24.99. See this deal here.

CPW iPhone 7 and 8 Plus Essentials Bundle consists of a clear silicone case, a screen protector and an in car charger for £9.99. See this deal here.

Zagg InvisibleShield iPhone 7 and 8 ClearGuard Glass Screen Protector is £19.99. See this deal here.

Otterbox iPhone 7 and 8 Clearly Protected case is £14.99 on Carphone Warehouse. See this deal here.

Gear4 D3O Trafalgar for iPhone 7 and 8 is £34.99. See this deal here.

Apple iPhone 7 and 8 Leather Case is available in five different colours for £45.00. See this deal here.

GEAR4 Victoria for iPhone 8 will keep your phone in perfect condition for £34.99. See this deal here.

Otterbox iPhone 7 and 8 Strada Case is £39.99 but you also get a free cinema ticket when you purchase this case. Read more about this offer here.

Rebecca Minkoff Dreamer iPhone 7 and 8 Plus is £24.99 on Carphone Warehouse. See this deal here.

Tech21 Evo Check Urban Edition for iPhone 7 and 8 is £39.99 and has a cool urban design and can keep your iPhone safe from drops of up to 3 metres. See this deal here.