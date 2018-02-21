Best iPhone X cases: Protect your new Apple device

Apple's iPhone X features a lovely design made up of a surgical-grade stainless steel frame coupled with a glass rear and an all-screen glass front. It's the kind of finish you really don't want to cover up with a case but you know if you don't use an iPhone X case, it's not likely to stay looking as great for long.

Luckily, there are plenty of cases out there that will not only protect your new iPhone X device, but some will even add useful features too, such as hold your cards or double up as a stand.

We've rounded up some of the best iPhone X cases we have found so far, though we will continually add to this feature as more catch our eye so if none of these tickle your fancy, check back soon as you never know what you might find.

In addition to Apple's Silicone Case and Leather Case, both available in nine colours, the company also offers the Leather Folio Case for the iPhone X. Available in four colours, the Leather Folio Case is crafted from French leather and it fits snugly around the device. It offers auto wake and sleep when you open and close it and there is space inside the soft microfibre lining for banknotes, cards and receipts.

PRICE: £99 from Apple.co.uk

Case Mate has several options for protecting the iPhone X, all in varying patterns and designs. The Naked Tough Glow Waterfall Case, shown, has a two-piece construction with a shock absorbing bumper, anti-scratch technology and military-grade impact protection.

PRICE: £29.99 from Case-mate.co.uk

This clever case has a little trick up its sleeve - it uses super-material graphene to dissipate the heat from your phone. By reducing the temperature it's possible to get a little extra battery life out of your phone - up to 20 percent according to the case manufacturer. Graphene conducts heat 10 times better than copper!

PRICE: £30

Casetify offers numerous case options for the iPhone X, including custom designs. There are leather options, snap on options, glitter options, card-holding options and impact absorbing options, all of which come in various styles.

PRICE: From £25 at Casetify.com

There are several case ranges within Caseology's portfolio for the iPhone X, including the Apex case, which comes in four colours. The Apex is a slim, shock-absorbing dual-layer case with a modern geometric design. It combines TPU and PC and it offers responsive button covers, precise cutouts and lip protection.

PRICE: £12.99 from Amazon.co.uk

Gear4 has a range of cases for the iPhone X, all of which are made from a material called D3O which is said to help protect your device by absorbing impact. The case pictured above is the Knightsbridge, featuring genuine leather, hand-wrapped around impact absorbing TPU and the D3O material. It comes in black or tan leather options.

PRICE: £49.99 from Gear4.com

There are several cases for the iPhone X available within the Moshi collection, including the iGlaze case. This case is an ultra-slim hardshell case with military-grade drop protection and it is available in a glass-like finish or a brushed metal-like finish. Colour options include Taupe Pink, Pearl White and Armour Black and all are wireless-charging compatible.

PRICE: £30 from Moshi.com

The Mous Limitless Case offers military-grade protection by using a material called AiroShock that dampens the impacts of drops thanks to air pockets acting as tiny springs. The Limitless Case is slim, ensuring it doesn't intrude too much on the iPhone X's design, and there are various finishes available, including natural wood, real leather, carbon fibre and marble.

PRICE: Pre-order for £29.99 from mous.co

Mujjo offers the Full Leather Wallet Case for the iPhone X, as well as a standard version without the wallet option. Both come in an Olive green colour and both encase your new iPhone X with full grain leather for slim protection. The wallet version will carry two to three cards within the integrated card slot on the rear.

PRICE: €49.90 from mujjo.com

Nodus does a couple of different style cases for the iPhone X, including its Shell Case, which is made from full grain Italian leather with a shock-absorbing polycarbonate core. It has a soft microfibre lining and it is compatible with the company's Magnetic Micro Dock, which can be stuck to a dashboard or kitchen tiles for example, allowing you to attach your phone to it.

PRICE: Pre-order fro £44.99 from Noduscollection.com

Nomad offers a couple of cases for the iPhone X, including the Rugged Case. Made from polycarbonate with a rubber TPE bumper, the Rugged case offers full perimeter and screen protection. It comes in Rustic Brown only, offers 10-foot drop protection and it will develop a rich patina over time from the tanned Horween leather.

PRICE: $39.95 from hellonomad.com

Otterbox offers several options for protecting the iPhone X, including the Defender Series Screenless Edition. It offers drop protection, dust protection and it has a belt clip the can attach to bags, belts and straps, while also locking in place to act as a hands-free viewing stand.

PRICE: £42.99 from Otterbox

Proporta sells a number of Ted Baker cases for the iPhone X, as well as its own-branded cases. The Carbon Ultra Flash case is said to be just 2mm thick, while also being bend-proof and offering an anti-shock design. It features a carbon-fibre plating with a flash of blue, nappa-grained leather and it comes with a lifetime exchange warranty.

PRICE: £20 from Proporta.co.uk

Snakehive is a British company that offers several case options for the iPhone X. The Pastel Collection, Vintage Collection and Silmline Wallet Collection all feature a wallet style protecting both the front and back of the device. The cases are available in a range of colour options and are made from Nubuck Leather which has been shaded for a soft suede texture, said to be resistant to wear.

PRICE: £21.95 from Snakehive.co.uk

Speck offers several options for protecting your iPhone X, including the Presidio case which features a polycarbonate shell moulded together with shock-absorbing Impactium rubber for two layers of protection. There is built-in screen protection, a scratch-resistant finish and it is drop-tested to 10ft. The Speck Presidio comes in black and green colour options.

PRICE: £19.99 from Amazon.co.uk

Tech21 offers a number of cases for the iPhone X, including the Evo Tactical which offers up to 10ft three-layer drop protection with FlexShock. This case is said to be thin and lightweight while protecting your device drop after drop. It offers access to all ports and functions and it comes with a limited lifetime warranty.

PRICE: £29.95 from tech21.com

Fashion brand Ted Baker offers a range of cases for the iPhone X, including the Kamala soft-feel shell. The case pictured shows the company's Chelsea print though there are other patterns available, as well as styles, such as a wallet style with a mirror inside the front cover. The Kamala soft-feel shell case is a form-fitting shell with ergonomic cut outs for access to the ports, buttons and cameras.

PRICE: £29.95 from Proporta.co.uk

The Urban Armor Gear Monarch Series for the iPhone X comes in five colours and it has been engineered to meet double the military standard for drop and shock protection. It is made from top grain leather and alloy metal for five layers of protection and it is Apple Pay compatible. The Monarch Series also comes with a 10-year warranty.

PRICE: $59.95 from Urbanarmorgear.com

X-Doria has a number of case options for the iPhone X, including the Defense Lux Series which comes in four colours and offers triple protection with an anodised aluminium frame, raised corners and built-in air pockets for shock absorption. The company claims it will offer zero interference with phone signal and it is just 2.11mm slim.

PRICE: £29.99 from Amazon.co.uk

