Essential Phone is finally available to buy - place your order now

Essential Phone is finally here.

Three months after announcing its first flagship phone, Essential has announced you can finally buy it. In a blog announcement, the startup confirmed you can order it now through Essential.com, Sprint, and Best Buy. Actually, technically, Essential is still taking reservations, while Best Buy still has a "coming soon" badge on the product listing. But you should be able to buy it starting 17 August.

The Essential Phone, priced at $699, is unlocked and will work on all major US carriers. This Android-powered phone is going after the major flagships. It has a high-end price tag with top-of-the-line specs and features, such as an edge-to-edge display , which goes all the way to the the top of the phone and wraps around the front-facing selfie camera. But is the Essential Phone launching too late?

Mind you, Samsung, LG, Apple, and Google are all expected to launch their own flagship phones in the next month or two. Would you skip those phones in favour of a new device from the same mind who co-created Android? We think Essential might've missed a prime launch opportunity, but who knows. For more details about what the phone features, check out Pocket-lnt's guide here.