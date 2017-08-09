Sharp's new smartphone tries to copy Essential Phone and iPhone 8
- Sharp Aquos S2 is now available in China
- It has a starting price of ¥2499 (about $373/£285)
Sharp has a new phone that reminds us of the Essential Phone.
Called the Aquos S2, it has a 5.5-inch 2K screen, and if you were to look just at its front side, you could easily mistake it for the Essential Phone. You see, the screen wraps around the selfie camera cutout. There's a minimal bezel at the top, and a more noticeable one at the bottom to make room for the home button. Ignoring the home button, the camera cutout looks just like the Essential Phone's cutout.
That phone, coming from Essential, a startup founded by the co-creator of Android, was the first device to debut with this kind of design. Although, technically, the phone still isn't available to buy yet. Anyway, one other thing we should point out about the new Aquos S2 is that it has cut-off corners, rather than squared or rounded corners, which ultimately gives the phone more display area.
Moving on to the back, we can see a dual-camera setup, with two f/1.75 lenses, positioned vertically in the corner of the phone, with the flash placed underneath them. Look familiar? Yeah, it's what the next iPhone is supposed to feature. In other words, Sharp is ripping off two unreleased phones. However, unlike those high-end devices, the Aquos S2 comes up short in the specs department.
There's a “standard edition” with a Snapdragon 630 processor, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, a 3,020mAh battery, and a fingerprint sensor, and then there's a “high edition” with a Snapdragon 660 processor, 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, a 3,020mAh battery, and a fingerprint sensor. Both models run Android Nougat with Sharp's Smile UX, and they appear to be available in China only.
It has a starting price of ¥2499, so about $373/£285.
- Honor 10 review: The affordable flagship to upset OnePlus
- BlackBerry Key2 specs, release date, news and rumours: What's the story so far?
- Nokia X price and full specs leaked a day before launch
- Honor 10 specs, price and release date: All the info on the 2018 Honor flagship
- Samsung Galaxy Note 9 specs, release date, news and rumours: What's the story so far?
- HTC U12+ official wallpapers revealed, which is your favourite?
- Apple iPhone SE2 specs, news and rumours: All we know about the 2018 iPhone SE
- More case leaks show iPhone SE (2018) with notch and Face ID
- When is Android P coming to my phone?
- Honor 10 deals and SIM-free price: How much does Honor's latest phone cost?
Comments