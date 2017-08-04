You still can't buy Essential Phone - but, hey, it's on Best Buy now

First, we were told June.

But then June slipped into July, and now, suddenly, it's August. And there is still no word from Andy Rubin, the co-creator of Android, about when we can expect the first phone from his new company. Sure, we were told a couple weeks ago that we could expect it soon, but forgive us if we have our doubts. Rubin is remaining awfully quiet on the subject, but luckily, there is some good news to share.

Best Buy published listings for the device! You just can't buy it. As spotted by Android Police, the retailer has two versions of the Essential Phone on its website. Dubbed the PH-1, rather than the Essential Phone, which, let's be honest, is awkward, there's a fully unlocked version available that you can use on any network, like Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, and Sprint, and there's an exclusive Sprint variant, too.

Maybe this is proof that the phone will finally soon be available to buy, or maybe we still have to wait a couple months? After all, both devices are listed with a "coming soon" place holder. We have to mention as well that Rubin must be shaking in his boots right now at the thought of more delays, considering the iPhone 8 is due to launch in September (and it's a special tenth-anniversary iPhone).

Anyway, while the Essential Phone was announced with a $699.99 price, Best Buy has listed only the unlocked version of the device with that price tag. The Sprint variant costs $50 more. The higher price has since been removed, though, so we contacted the retailer for a comment. Check out Pocket-lint's Essential Phone guide for more details about the upcoming phone, including where it will launch.