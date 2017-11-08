Slim iPhone battery case that gives you more power on the go

The iPhone can do so many things, be a games machine, a navigator, a camera, a work horse, and soon even an AR viewer, but all those things require power, and if you do them too much you'll soon find your battery failing you around 6pm just as your evening is about to get started.

While there are a number of tips and tricks you can perform to help you eek that little bit extra out of the battery, the easiest way to ensure you get through the day without fret is to invest in a battery case.

The Brexlink iPhone 6/6S battery case works perfectly with the Apple iPhone 6 and 6S and offers 140 per cent more battery than delivered by the phone on its own. Optimised for iPhone 6/6S, the 5000 mAh battery has been built into a slimline case can continue to provide an extra 90 hours audio, 20hours talk time, 15 hours video, 11 hours web browsing or 4 hours 3D gaming to your iPhone 7 beyond what the device on its own is capable of.

For those with the iPhone 6/6S Plus, there is the Brexlink 6/6S Plus battery case. Fitting snuggly around the bigger Apple smartphone, the case offers more than a 246 per cent extra battery boost for your iPhone 6/6S Plus, which is equivalent of over 18 hours talk time or over 25 hours web browsing time.

Adding just a few millimetres to the overall thickness of the phone, both the small and convenient cases comes in Black, Gold, White, and Rose Gold to match your iPhone. They feature an LED Indicator so you can see exactly how much charge is left and an ON/OFF button to control when you release power to your iPhone.

Offering a superior sliding design for easy installation and removal, so you can quickly remove it when you're done charging the high quality rubber ensures that the battery case can be installed and removed many times and will never be out of shape.

The Brexlink iPhone 6/6S battery case costs $29.99 and is available direct at Brexlink.com or popular retailers such as Amazon.com. The Brexlink 6/6S Plus battery case also costs $29.99.

---

Why not upgrade your cable? The Brexlink Samsung Galaxy S8 charging USB-C cable (UK, US) features a durable nylon braided design with premium aluminum housing and sturdy nylon fiber cover. Compatible with any charging adaptor, multiport charging station or power bank; this cable is the perfect substitute for your missing charging cable.