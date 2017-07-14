This adapter plugs into an iPhone and can record all your phone calls

Have you ever needed to record a phone call? No? Just us?

Either way, you probably know that it isn't easy. You can use apps that require you to call out from their own dialer, or the default phone app, which isn't useful if you're making a call through an app like WhatsApp. Alternatively, you can use a recorder nearby to record the call over speaker, but the sound quality won't be as good. Ugh. Isn't there just something we could plug into our phone to record?

Apparently, there is, if you own an iPhone. PhotoFast has announced the Call Recorder adapter. It plugs into the Lighting port on your iPhone and can record calls - even if you're using a service like WhatsApp, Skype, Facebook Messenger, Viber, and WeChat. It also comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack. Anyway, to record an incoming call, just touch the record button on the Call Recorder.

The adapter saves all recordings in the .m4a format, and you can choose to save them on local storage or a microSD card. If this sort of thing interests you, grab it now through Indiegogo’s product marketplace for $125. Shipping can take up to two weeks.