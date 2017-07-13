It's a sad day for Vertu and its jewel-encrusted luxury phones
- Vertu couldn't be rescued
- UK manufacturing operation is shutting down
- But will the brand live on?
Vertu, the British luxury phone maker, is going to be liquidated
The company is known for its high-end handsets, which are usually decked out in gems and have starting prices in the tens of thousands of pounds, but it in recent years, it has faced financial difficulties. Its owner tried to rescue Vertu from bankruptcy by paying £1.9 million ($2.4 million) of its £128 million debt, according to reports from The Financial Times and The Telegraph.
In the end, Vertu still has to shut down, resulting in the loss of nearly 200 jobs across Vertu’s UK manufacturing operation. Keep in mind the company was sold by its former Chinese owner to Hakan Uzan, a Turkish exiled businessmen currently living in Paris. He will continue to own Vertu’s brand, technology, and design licenses, with plans to revive the company in the future.
- This Savelli Android phone makes Vertu look like pocket money
- Vertu for Bentley is the smartphone for those with very deep pockets
Vertu was founded by Nokia in 1998. It sold in 2012 and switched from using Nokia's Symbian operating system on its devices to Android - usually really old versions running on outdated processors. But while the company sold phones that lacked in many ways, they usually made up for it by offering customers the experience of owning a device comprised of precious metals and jewels.
Vertu even let customers talk to the people making their phone.
- Motorola Moto G6 Plus review: A big deal?
- Samsung Galaxy Note 8 review: Dual camera skills meet S Pen thrills
- Flash sale: Buy Razer Phone at Best Buy or Amazon and save $100
- Nokia X specs, release date and news: Everything you need to know
- Is this the Nokia X? Nokia's next phone leaked in hands-on video
- Motorola Moto C vs Moto E5 vs Moto G6 vs Moto X4 vs Moto Z2: Which Moto is right for you?
- More OnePlus 6 images leak as 16 May launch date approaches
- This is the LG V35 ThinQ, could be AT&T exclusive in the US
- Best UK SIM only deals: Unlimited data offer with Three
- OnePlus 6 specs, release date and news: The latest OnePlus will be with us this month
Comments