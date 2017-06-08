Do these leaked iPhone 8 drawings reveal the phone's final design?

With all the excitement of WWDC 2017, you may have momentarily forgotten Apple is also working on new iPhones.

We've seen several leaks on Apple’s next-generation iPhones at this point. Rumors about the iPhone 8, iPhone 7S, and iPhone 7S Plus have been popping up at a feverish pace within the last few months, with the latest leak suggesting Apple has finalised plans for its new phones. We event get a look at their finished designs.

Twitter user @VenyaGeskin1 has revealed the finished designs of both the iPhone 8 and the iPhone 7S Plus. He posted drawings of the designs and claimed that mass-production of Apple’s next-generation iPhone models is now underway. But he's done this before, and it appears the design of the iPhone 8 has changed in his leaks.

Over the past few weeks, however, he has been sharing a single design obtained from an unnamed source. This latest drawing shows an iPhone 8 design that matches up with existing rumours. The phone is about about the same size as Apple’s iPhone 7 but fits in a 5.8-inch OLED screen with narrow bezels around all sides.

The iPhone 8 is expected to have a vertically dual-lens camera on the back - and that is pictured in the drawing. Geskin posted a second drawing to show the design of Apple’s new iPhone 7S Plus, as well. Once more, it look like the existing iPhone 7 Plus and seems to be in line with the current crop of leaks.

It's important to maintain some skepticism over these drawings, but nevertheless, they're fun to look at and question. For more information about Apple's next iPhones and what they'll most likely feature, check out Pocket-lint's round up.