When is Android Oreo coming to my phone?

Google releases a new version of Android each year. For 2017, that's Android 8.0 Oreo, the name revealed on 21 August during the solar eclipse in the US.

Like last year's Nougat update, Android Oreo was initially launched as a developer preview as Android O before the official unveiling at the opening keynote of the I/O 2017 conference, so some have been using Oreo for some time in beta form.

Android 8.0 Oreo is officially available with Google confirming on 21 August that the source code had been pushed to Android Open Source Project, with Android 8.1 now rolling-out to Google devices too.

From this date onward there's a lot of testing to be done - carrier/network testing, as well as testing on different devices. For manufacturers, this is the start of the testing process to integrate the latest version of Android onto their devices.

Google also confirmed that besides its own devices, the following manufacturers are scheduled to update or launch and Android Oreo device:

Asus

Essential

General Mobile

HMD Global Home of Nokia Phones

Huawei

HTC

Kyocera

LG

Motorola

Samsung

Sharp

Sony

There's no fixed timescale on how long this process takes, but here's what we know so far.

Google started rolling out Android O as a public beta for some of the more recent Pixel and Nexus devices in May 2017, but now it's official, Google confirmed on 21 August that carrier testing is underway for devices.

All the Nexus and Pixel devices should now be running Oreo, with Android 8.1, now rolling out, arriving on the Pixel XL 2 in the UK on 14 December.

Along with the official launch of five new ZenFone 4 models, Asus confirmed that the ZenFone 4 and ZenFone 3 series would both be upgraded to Android Oreo by the second half of 2018, so a little while to wait yet.

Asus did also say that the ZenFone 3 would get the latest ZenUI 4.0 shortly after the ZenFone 4 is released.

While it hasn't given a specific indication as to timeframe, BlackBerry Mobile has confirmed to CrackBerry which of its devices will be getting updated to Android 8.0 Oreo. The company has now launched four Android phones: Priv, DTEK50, DTEK60 and KeyOne. The last of those runs Android Nougat, and will likely be the only one that gets Oreo.

BlackBerry Mobile has stated that the PRIV won't be getting updated to Google's latest operating system, and it's unclear whether any of the DTEK range will be. However, the KeyOne will get the new software, and we suspect it'll eventually land on the phone some point at the beginning of 2018.

BlackBerry phones aren't normally among the first to be updated, and there are extra layers of software to test, which include the baked-in security features.

The following models have been confirmed to be getting Oreo.

General Mobile GM 6 Android One

General Mobile GM 6 d Android One

General Mobile GM 5 Plus Android One

General Mobile GM 5 Plus d Android One

The squeezy HTC U11 has been confirmed to be on the list for Android Oreo and the - as yet unannounced - Android P. The Android Oreo update has started rolling out to U11 devices in Taiwan, HTC's home country. HTC's Mo Versi, VP of product, confirmed that Oreo would be rolling out from 27 November to unlocked versions of the phone.

HTC has confirmed via Twitter a couple of its other devices will also get Android Oreo. The company's newer phones are normally among the first to get updates, and could even be available before the end of 2017.

Confirmed HTC phones to get Android Oreo:

HTC U11 - from 27 November

HTC U Ultra

HTC 10

Huawei hasn't yet confirmed which phones will get Android Oreo. When the release eventually gets pushed to the manufacturer's smartphones, it will likely be staggered across regions and models. Some of 2016's devices are still running Android 6.0 Marshmallow.

The Huawei Mate 10 has been announced running Android Oreo, as well as a beta test for those on the Mate 9 (you can find the beta test details here). This comes with EMUI 8.0. Huawei has also confirmed that Oreo should be on the Mate 9 4 weeks after the Mate 10 launches, which is mid-November.

Confirmed Huawei phones for Oreo:

Huawei Mate 10 - launches with Oreo

Huawei Mate 9 - mid- to late-December 2017

Honor is Huawei's sub-brand and, similarly, no official confirmation has been made about the maker's range of smartphones.

It's likely that some of the more recent phones currently available will be updated, but we'll likely have to wait until 2018 for the release. The following have been confirmed:

Honor 6X

Honor 8 Pro

LG is yet to state its plans in regards to the Android 8.0 Oreo update.

We'll update with information once LG announces anything, but we suspect we're looking at the end of 2017/start of 2018 for its newest phones. The beta for the LG V30 has roll-out in Korea.

LG V30

LG V30+

Motorola has confirmed that 12 of its phones will be getting the Android 8.0 Oreo update, starting "this fall".

Moto Z

Moto Z Droid

Moto Z Force Droid

Moto Z Play

Moto Z Play Droid

Moto Z2 Play

Moto Z2 Force Edition

Moto X4

Moto G5

Moto G5 Plus

Moto G5s

Moto G5s Plus

HMD Global's Chief Product Officer Juho Sarvikas has confirmed that all of Nokia's Android smartphones will be upgraded to Android Oreo, the Nokia 3 included.

Nokia confirmed on 24 November that Oreo was ready for the Nokia 8 and we have it on our device in the office. Other Nokia devices are now on the Oreo beta.

Confirmed Nokia phones to get Android Oreo:

Nokia 8 - from 24 November

Nokia 6

Nokia 5

Nokia 3

OnePlus has announced that it will be pushing the Android Oreo update to the OnePlus 3 and 3T, initially as a beta version via its Open Beta Program. This has also been extended to the OnePlus 5T.

So here are the confirmed OnePlus phones getting Android Oreo:

OnePlus 5T

OnePlus 5

OnePlus 3T

OnePlus 3

The OTA update of Android Oreo started to roll to some OnePlus 3 and 3T devices as of 20 November.

We're not expecting Samsung to push Android Oreo to its phones until early-2018, but a beta version of the new software is available for Galaxy S8 and S8+ handsets in the UK, US and South Korea. It's only available for unlocked devices in the UK, or unlocked devices and those on Sprint or T-Mobile in the US.

The beta brings with it Samsung Experience 9.0 (formerly TouchWiz) and new features such as managing individual notifications, new clock designs for the always-on display, support for AAC and Sony LDAC audio codecs and being able to put the phone to sleep when casting content to a TV.

However, the dedicated website SamMobile has estimated exactly which phones will be getting Android Oreo alongside the Galaxy S8 and S8+ - most likely in the first half of next year, too.

It made judgements based on Samsung history and trends, which suggest that, in the vast majority of cases, the company pushes two major Android updates to its phones before resorting to just security patches. If true, that's bad news for owners of the Samsung Galaxy S6, which has had two major updates already. But it'll be great news to users of the following phones and tablets:

Samsung Galaxy S8

Samsung Galaxy S8+

Samsung Galaxy Note 8

Samsung Galaxy S7

Samsung Galaxy S7 edge

Samsung Galaxy S7 Active

Samsung Galaxy A7 (2017)

Samsung Galaxy A5 (2017)

Samsung Galaxy A3 (2017)

Samsung Galaxy J7 (2017)

Samsung Galaxy J5 (2017)

Samsung Galaxy Note FE

Samsung Galaxy Tab S3

Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro

Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro

Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime

There are some exceptions. SamMobile suggests that some handsets, such as the J series, traditionally only get the one update in their lifespan - but that they should still get Android Oreo.

The site also suggests that some other devices could also get the update, but it is less clear:

Samsung Galaxy A9 Pro

Samsung Galaxy A8 (2016)

Samsung Galaxy J7 (2016)

Samsung Galaxy J5 (2016)

Samsung Galaxy J3 (2016)

Samsung Galaxy Tab S2 VE (2016)

Samsung Galaxy A

We await official news from Samsung and it's worth remembering that the above are just based on a guesstimate for now. But it does all make sense.

Sony Mobile has now confirmed which Xperia phones will get Android Oreo, with a total of 10 models being chosen to receive the update. Those models are:

Sony Xperia X

Sony Xperia X Performance - from 27 November

Sony Xperia XZ - from 24 November

Sony Xperia X Compact

Sony Xperia XZ Premium

Sony Xperia XZs - from 24 November

Sony Xperia XA1

Sony Xperia XA1 Ultra

Sony Xperia Touch

Sony Xperia XA1 Plus

The recently announced Xperia XZ1 and Xperia XZ1 Compact will both launch with Android 8.0 Oreo pre-installed. The Sony Xperia XZ Premium is the first phone to receive Android Oreo as an update and began rolling out on 23 October 2017.