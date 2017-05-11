This video render shows just how gorgeous the iPhone 8 could be
- Renders based on leaked CAD drawings
- Edge-to-edge display
- Vertical rear camera module
The iPhone 8, Apple's supposed special edition to mark 10 years of the iPhone, has, unsurprisingly, been subject to its fair share of leaks and rumours. From those leaks, digital artists are able to come with renders to show what it could look like.
- Apple iPhone in pictures: Renders and leaked photos
- Apple iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus: What's the story so far?
The latest one, from notable leakster @OnLeaks, who has collaborated with GearIndia, gives us our closest look at the iPhone 8 yet, and boy, what a phone it could be.
The video has been created based on leaked CAD drawings, and shows a front screen with minimal bezels and no home button. We've heard contradicting reports to suggest Apple will lose the front-mounted Touch ID sensor and will instead embed it into the display, or at least have a multi-function panel at the bottom of the screen.
However other reports suggest the Touch ID sensor will be moved to the rear panel, in a similar move to Samsung with the Galaxy S8. This particular video sides with the former, as the rear panel is completely clear, save for a protruding camera.
- Apple iPhone 8 to come with "revolutionary" facial recognition front-camera system
- Great iPhone 8 schematic shows Apple's next phone with edge-to-edge display
- This latest iPhone 8 schematic shows rear-mounted Touch ID sensor
The camera has been placed vertically, which ties in with previous rumours. This is because Apple is expected to fit a speaker, front-facing camera and a 3D depth sensor along the top of the front of the phone, which will take up space. Because Apple is expected to fit the iPhone 8 with a dual rear-camera, it therefore has to be placed vertically, with a flash in between both sensors.
- Honor 10 review: The affordable flagship to upset OnePlus
- BlackBerry Key2 specs, release date, news and rumours: What's the story so far?
- Nokia X price and full specs leaked a day before launch
- Honor 10 specs, price and release date: All the info on the 2018 Honor flagship
- Samsung Galaxy Note 9 specs, release date, news and rumours: What's the story so far?
- HTC U12+ official wallpapers revealed, which is your favourite?
- Apple iPhone SE2 specs, news and rumours: All we know about the 2018 iPhone SE
- More case leaks show iPhone SE (2018) with notch and Face ID
- When is Android P coming to my phone?
- Honor 10 deals and SIM-free price: How much does Honor's latest phone cost?
Comments