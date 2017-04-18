New sources confirm three iPhones for 2017, iPhone 8 with curved OLED display

There have been plenty of previous reports claiming Apple will launch three iPhones in 2017 and Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has added extra weight to the rumours.

Gurman is renowned for his inside Apple knowledge and industry sources.

Citing information that comes from "people familiar with the matter", his report states a new, flagship iPhone 8 will adopt a curved OLED display, much like the Samsung Galaxy S8 and, like that rival handset, the screen will cover the entire front of the phone. It will also feature stainless steel in the design of the chassis and "more advanced cameras".

However, supply constraints could delay the handset from its usual September release slot.

As well as the iPhone 8, it is said that Apple will release updated models of the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus. Previous rumours have suggested they will be called the iPhone 7s and 7s Plus, which makes sense considering the company's usual naming conventions. The iPhone 8, therefore, will be seen as a separate premium device.

Prototype handsets have been provided by some Asian manufacturing partners, it is claimed. At least one is reported similar in shape to the iPhone 4, with a steel band around the outside. The OLED display itself is said to be flat on that design, but the glass is curved around the edges.

Samsung is thought to be providing the OLED panels.