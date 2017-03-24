Stacked is a genuine wireless charging solution for iPhone

All smartphones, no matter their size or operating system, suffer from battery life issues. If you use yours constantly while out and about you'll soon find you're out of juice and looking for the nearest wall socket...provided you have you charger with you.

Portable battery packs have been introduced to the market as an attempt to offer a fix, but they involve a separate box and an unsightly cable.

Danny Guez, CEO of Stacked, believes he's come up with the perfect solution to ensure you never run out of power, and from our short hands-on demo, we're inclined to agree.

Stacked is a wireless charging system that comprises a case for your iPhone, whether it be a 6/6s/7 or the larger Plus variant and a small battery that attaches magnetically to the back of the case. The batteries are charged up via a wall plug, but the clever bit is you can magnetically connect up to five batteries together and charge them all in one hit.

The case itself is incredibly slim and light and adds barely any bulk to your iPhone. We felt the weight of it compared to the Knomo case we have on our iPhone 6s Plus, and they felt roughly the same. When attached to the iPhone however, the Stacked case combination was far lighter.

When you attach a battery to the case to charge up your phone, there's still minimal bulk added, so you can still comfortably slide the whole package into your jeans pocket. If you do find it a bit uncomfortable, you can be safe in the knowledge that you won't need to have it connected for long, as Stacked claims you can achieve a 60 per cent charge in just 15 minutes.

Stacked has big plans to expand its wireless charging solution too, with in-car mounts and desktop audio docks in the pipeline.

One of the factors that really attract us to the Stacked system is the price. A bundle pack comprising a case, wall plug and battery for the iPhone 7 costs just £99.99, although we were able to fit the case to our iPhone 6s Plus with no problems.