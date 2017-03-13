This Google test helps change the look and feel of your Android phone

Once you decide to buy a specific smartphone, the hardest part is deciding how to set it up.

When it comes to Android phones, there are so many launchers, icon packs, and wallpapers to choose from. We at Pocket-lint play with new Androids on a sometimes weekly basis, and so setting up these phones to suit our preferences is a regular, tedious task, one which takes up a lot of time. In an effort to reduce the time it takes us all to customise our Androids, Google has released a test full of quick-fire questions.

The test, called #myAndroid Taste Test, is designed to serve up the best wallpaper, launcher, and icon set based on your preferences. You have to answer questions about whether you like squares or circles or are more of a “geometric” or "organic” type of person. There's even a goofy question that shows hotdogs (or legs) and you have to decide how to answer. And for all these questions, Google urges you to think fast.

We took the test and were served up Zedge Wallpapers, which were described as muted and minimalist, as well as the Delta icon pack, because they're flat and abstract and modern. Google also told us to download Peek Launcher, due to our skill level and interests, as well as the Gboard for a keyboard, though we've seen reports from other users claiming they were told to download Gboard every time.

So, this test may be a clever advert for Google's own Gboard keyboard. Nevertheless, it's still a pretty neat way to see what's on Google Play Store in terms of switching up the look and feel of your device.