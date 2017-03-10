Best LG G6 cases: Protect your new LG phone

LG's latest flagship smartphone, the LG G6, has arrived - and it's totally different than its predecessor.

The company has ditched the modular concept it introduced with last year's LG G5, opting for a metal-and-glass sandwich for the LG G6. This, of course, means you need an entirely new case for the new phone. It's always a little bit of a shame to put on a case to cover a smartphone up, but without one, its beautiful frame would undoubtedly become covered in dings and scratches in no time.

Fortunately, there are plenty of cases available at launch, so you'll have no trouble finding something absolutely perfect to protect it. Here's a roundup of the best LG G6 cases we've stumbled across so far, but you can expect an update to this piece when we come across more. So, if none of these catch your eye just yet, don't worry.

Spigen's case will protect your phone without making it as thick as a book and it looks good too, thanks to the carbon fiber texture on the rear and clear port cutouts. In terms of protective features, Spigen said it offers spiderweb shock absorption on the interior and Air Cushion Technology in all the corners. If you want a sleek case that'll insulate the LG G6 from damage, get the Spigen Rugged Armor.

Price: £6.99 at Amazon.co.uk / $13.99 at Amazon.com

If you like the look of Spigen cases but absolutely hate any added bulk, then you should check out the Thin Fit case from Spigen. It doesn't offer the type of drop protection you see in other Spigen cases, but it'll prevent most nicks. Keep in mind your ports and side buttons are out in the open, and it's so thin that NFC and wireless charging can get by it. We're talking basic coverage here, but it works.

Price: £9.99 at Amazon.co.uk / $11.99 at Amazon.com

Ringke makes really nice-looking cases, such as the Air Prism, a one-piece case made from soft TPU. It has a geometric pattern on the back, promises drop protection, and comes with all sorts of textures to ensure you always have a solid grip on your LG G6. It's available in different colours, including black, rose gold, and clear, so you should be able to find one that suits you and your new phone.

Price: £6.99 at Amazon.co.uk / $10.99 at Amazon.com

Supcase is a two-piece case with a front plate that has a built-in screen protector. Its multi-layered protection system relies upon TPU and polycarbonate materials to ensure shock absorption. It even has an impact resistant bumper and belt clip holster that swivels 360 degrees, making it a great accessory for anyone - especially belt-wearing fathers - who like to have quick access to their phone at all times.

Price: £16.99 at Amazon.co.uk / $14.99 at Amazon.com

Before you get too excited, remember there is a difference between waterproof water resistant. This case will protect your phone from splashes, the rain, and snow, but you cannot carry it into the pool with you. The exterior has hard shell, while the interior is flexible TPU. There are also six screws in the front, along with a screen protector, so your phone will definitely be protected from drops and falls.

Price: $29.99 at Amazon.com

Some people (*cough* minimalists *cough*) just want a simple, clear case, because it offers basic protection from bumps while still allowing them to show off their new device for all to see. Trianium's Clarium Series cases are a perfect example. With one, your phone will get all-around protection, but the case itself is still pretty slim and lightweight, and of course, it's clear and can display your new LG G6.

Price: $7.99 at Amazon.com

Don't forget other cases aren't solely about protection and looks. They can be practical and functional. Wallet cases, for instance, offer the convenience of storing your phone, cash, and cards all in one place. LK Wallet case also happens to offer full protection, thanks to the TPU inner shell and leather exterior. You can fit three cards inside, as well as folded bills, and it folds up to create a kickstand.

Price: $9.99 at Amazon.com

Similar to a wallet case, the flip case is different from most protective coverings. Usually there is a slot or two for cards, and they don’t cover the entire smartphone, nor do they have a magnetic lock to keep everything inside. But they certainly look stylish and will safeguard your phone against minor drops. The cutouts in Wellci's case are also very precise - plus, there's a kickstand for your phone.

Price: $9.99 at Amazon.com