Will the next iPhone switch to USB Type-C? Nah, but the cable might

It looks like Apple's next iPhone cable will switch to USB Type-C, rather than the next iPhone itself.

The Wall Street Journal reported earlier this week that the next iPhone, though to be called iPhone 8, will come with a “USB-C port for the power cord and other peripheral devices instead of the company’s original Lightning connector.” So, naturally, we assumed Apple might ditch its Lightning connector for USB Type-C. Now, however, Ming-Chi Kuo has contested that report.

The notoriously reliable KGI Securities analyst said he believes Apple will launch three new iPhones this year, and while they will support fast charging via USB Type-C, they will still retain the Lightning port. Kuo's research note was obtained by MacRumors, and it suggested that Apple will add UBS Type-C to one end of the iPhone's power cord. Currently, it's a regular USB connector.

USB Type-C is well-known because it allows for quicker data transfer. It also allows your devices to charge. That means you can use a single cable with a USB Type-C connector to quickly transfer data to your device while you charge it. Keep in mind Apple recently ditched every single port on its old machines and replaced it with just Thunderbolt 3 ports on the latest MacBook Pro.

So, if Apple does switch to a USB Type-C iPhone cable (but retains the lightning connector for the phone), you will be able to plug the new iPhone into the latest MacBook Pro. If you have older Macs or PCs, you'll need an adapter for the new power cord.

