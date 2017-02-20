  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone news

(Product)Red iPhone 7 and 128GB iPhone SE expected to launch alongside new iPad Pro models

|
Pocket-lint (Product)Red iPhone 7 and 128GB iPhone SE expected to launch alongside new iPad Pro models
Best OnePlus 6T deals in January 2019: 30GB for £36/m on EE
Best OnePlus 6T deals in January 2019: 30GB for £36/m on EE

- iPad Pro 2 expected to launch in two sizes

- Product(Red) iPhone 7 could make an appearance

- iPhone SE to get a boost in storage

Rumours of new iPad Pros have been circling for some time. We're expecting Apple to hold an event some time in March, as it will mark a year since the 9.7-inch version of the company's powerful tablet was announced.

It's thought the iPad Pro 2 will come in the same 12.9in variant that's on sale now, alongside a new 10.5in model. However the 10.5in model would have the same footprint as the current 9.7-incher, as Apple is thought to be ditching the home button, leaving the entire front of the device to be taken up by screen.

Macotakara has also said Apple may in fact refresh the iPad Air 2 with a new, budget - at least, budget in Apple terms - tablet.

But it may not just be iPads that will be announced at the expected event in March. Macotakara cites an unnamed source as saying Apple will announce a Product(Red) version of the iPhone 7 and an iPhone SE with 128GB of storage.

Macotakara product red iphone 7 and 128gb iphone se expected to launch alongside new ipad pro models image 3

The Product(Red) devices help to support AIDS charities around the world, and Apple has been supporting the Red charity for the past 10 years. There's a chance Apple will announce a red colour finish with the launch of the iPhone 7s/8 in September, but introducing it earlier in the year could help to maintain or improve sales until the 7's successor arrives.

The iPhone SE meanwhile may just receive the boost in storage. It's marketed as a more affordable iPhone, so is unlikely to get a Force Touch display, as this is reserved for the flagship phones.

Apple hasn't confirmed an event for March just yet, but now we're more than half way through February, we could see an invite pop up in our inbox at any moment.

PopularIn Phones
Samsung Galaxy S10 specs, release date and rumours
Mobile World Congress 2019: What to expect from the World's biggest mobile show
Samsung Galaxy S10 X release date, features, specs and rumours
Google Pixel 3 Lite and 3 Lite XL release date, rumours, features and news
Motorola Razr next for retro revival, as foldable phone costing $1,500
The History of Blackberry: The best BlackBerry phones that changed the world
Comments