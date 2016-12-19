All iPhone 8 models will have curved OLED screens made by Samsung, says report

It has been reported for a while that Apple plans to make a curved screen iPhone 8, much like the Samsung Galaxy S7 edge, but previous suggestions were that only one version will have an edge to edge display.

The Korean Herald begs to differ, however, claiming that Apple will use Samsung-made curved OLED panels on all its next generation handsets.

Its source revealed that the Cupertino company has placed an order for Samsung displays that could potentially run into the millions: "The OLED version of the new iPhone will all be curved as Apple ordered all plastic OLED - not glass - from Samsung Display. Samsung is capable of supplying a little less than 100 million units of curved OLED displays to Apple," he or she said.

It is thought the bendable, plastic display will be wrapped around the edges to create a bezel-less design, much like Samsung's own flagship phones.

The newspaper's source also claimed that Apple might use new sensing technologies on the phone: "The upcoming iPhone may use new sensing technology, which enables the phone to respond when users touch any side of the device. But, Apple may not adopt this technology," the source said.

A radical new design for the iPhone 8 is expected in order to celebrate the 10th anniversary of Apple's smartphone line.