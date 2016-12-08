The 2017 iPhone 8 may be called iPhone 7S after all

We've been reporting on news and rumours surrounding the 2017 Apple iPhone for a while now, with many of them saying the next iteration of Apple's smartphone will be a major redesign to coincide with its 10th anniversary.

Well, Taiwanese suppliers have now thrown a huge spanner in the works and said that we'll see none of the predicted features next year. That includes a curved OLED screen, glass body, a home button replaced by an embedded fingerprint scanner and wireless charging. Instead, 2017 will now apparently usher in the arrival of the iPhone 7S and iPhone 7S as is now customary since the iPhone 4S.

The suppliers are saying we won't get the super-specced iPhone until at least 2018 because the features Apple wants won't be ready in time for a September 2017 unveiling.

The same suppliers also say the only real difference between the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7S will be the processor, changing from an A10 chip to an A11, which will be smaller thanks to a 10 nanometer fabrication process.

With this new information, we're not sure who to believe. A jump straight to iPhone 8 is out of the ordinary for Apple, but we can see why the company would do it, and several different analysts, all of whom have been reliable in the past, have been pointing to an iPhone 8 for September 2017.

It also seems strange that Apple would only change the processor chip for a new phone. Some people already think the current iPhone 7 doesn't represent a huge upgrade over the 6S, so they're almost certainly going to think the same with the 7S if that's the case.

We'll take this one with a pinch of salt for now, and will update you with any further news as and when we hear it.