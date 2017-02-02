  1. Home
11 ways to make the most of your cracked phone screen

The humble smartphone might be able to do a million and one tasks allow you to do everything from call your mum to tweet your best friend, but drop it on the floor and it has the potential to become a shattered mess and nothing more than an expensive paperweight. 

While we would recommend getting it fixed as soon as possible, from someone like iCracked.com, you can actually turn your misfortune into something rather cool while you wait by changing your phone's wallpaper to highlight your phone's new found damage.

Here are some examples we've found where phone users have done just that, turning a disaster into something we are even tempted to smash up our phone for ourselves.  

Enjoy! 

Bruce Lee can cover up any crack in your screen with a quick kick 

imgur.com/11 ways to make the most of your cracked phone screen image 2

But wait, so can comic book heroes 

9gag.com11 ways to make the most of your cracked phone screen image 3

With super powers

twitter.com11 ways to make the most of your cracked phone screen image 4

and bandanas 

twentytwowords.com11 ways to make the most of your cracked phone screen image 8

Of course you can't beat Ken from Street Fighter

imgur.com/11 ways to make the most of your cracked phone screen image 5

Or Ryu 

imgur.com/11 ways to make the most of your cracked phone screen image 10

But it's not just Street Fighter covering up your smashed up phones, Axel does too...

imgur.com/11 ways to make the most of your cracked phone screen image 9

and if it's not video games, it's real people, like Iron Man

imgur.com/11 ways to make the most of your cracked phone screen image 7

and Chuck Norris

imgur.com/11 ways to make the most of your cracked phone screen image 6

and Miley Cyrus 

binarybinarybinary.tumblr.com11 ways to make the most of your cracked phone screen image 11

But in the end you'll probably want to get it fixed, and just Let it go...

youkaineko.tumblr.com11 ways to make the most of your cracked phone screen image 12
