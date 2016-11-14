New evidence to suggest iPhone 8 will come with curved bezel-less screen

The iPhone turns 10 in 2017 and to celebrate the milestone, Apple is expected to give its smartphones a radical redesign. While the insides will likely get the same incremental upgrades we've seen throughout the years, it's the outside where things are expected to change.

There's been talks of curved screens, OLED technology and bezel-less designs for a while, but now there's more evidence to suggest these things will actually happen. Barclays analysts Blayne Curtis and Christopher Hemmelgarn have recently taken a trip to Asia, spoken to supply chain sources and shared their findings with Business Insider.

Curtis and Hemmelgarn said in their notes that the "iPhone 8 design didn't sound 100 percent locked down, but we believe the move is to a bezel-less design with screen sizes getting larger and curved edges in the original envelope." The original envelope being the current size of the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus. "The iPhone 8 moves to 5-inch (from 4.7in) and the Plus moves to 5.8in (5.5in)".

The report also says that only the Plus model will feature the OLED screen, a rumour that we've heard a few times before, although the screens are expected to be supplied by LG and Samsung and not Sharp. Sharp's CEO has previously all but confirmed the iPhone will feature an OLED display, but it's now thought Sharp will supply screens for the iPhones from 2018 as it still needs to get its factories up and running.

The Apple iPhone 8 should be unveiled at the beginning of September 2017, and with rumours alluding to its design already appearing, we're expecting plenty more between now and next year.