Five great deals in the GearBest 11.11 sale

Electronic retailer, GearBest, is having an online sale offering huge deals on everything from phones to tablets to laptops and smartwatches.

Here are five of the best deals we've found:

Xiaomi Redmi Note 3

This full metal body phone from Xiaomi features a 5.5-inch display, 32GB of storage and comes with a fingerprint sensor and massive 4000mAh battery. The 13-megapixel rear camera lets you take gorgeous photos while the 5 megapixel front camera is great for selfies. It's available in Silver, Dark grey and Gold.

25 per cent off - £118.33

Cube i9 Windows 10 Ultrabook Tablet PC 

The Cube i9 tablet PC is equipped with an Intel Core M3-6Y30 Dual Core 1.51GHz (up to 2.2GHz) processor, has a large 12.2-inch screen with a form factor similar to the Surface Pro 3. There's 128GB of on board storage, and runs Windows 10 making it for great for working on the go.

48 per cent off - £287.84

ELE MGCOOL Band 2 Heart Rate Monitor Smart Wristband

This simple fitness tracker lets you track your movement, heart rate, and track your sleep. Featuring a small OLED screen, it only needs charging every 7 days and works with both iOS and Android. It's IPX7 waterproof too.

£15.98

Asus ZenFone 3

This Android smartphone from Asus comes with 5.5-inch display, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. Powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 635 Octa Core 2GHz processor the phone has a 16 megapixel camera and 4G connectivity.

63 per cent off - £255.86

JISIWEI I3 Smart Robotic Vacuum Cleaner

The JISIWEI I3 is designed for house cleaning and maintaining, and security. The robot vacuum cleaner features a number of scheduling options for cleaning and auto cleaning and comes with multiple working modes, optimized cleaning routes, intelligent voice prompt and smart protective sensors. It even features a built-in web camera so the I3 can take videos and images that allow you to know what has happened at your house even when you're out.

50 per cent off - £109.54

 

