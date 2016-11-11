What is the Mannequin Challenge? Plus, the best ones on the web

A new challenge is sweeping the web, but it's nothing like the Ice Bucket one.
It's called the Mannequin Challenge. It's not a contest for a noble cause, and there are no winners and losers. But these "challenges" are everywhere, and everyone - from Hillary Clinton to Paul McCartney and even Beyonce - is doing them. Here's what you need to know.
What is the Mannequin Challenge?
The Mannequin Challenge is a short video that shows people standing completely still for about a minute. Somebody films the whole scene, winding a camera through the area and sometimes showing up-close shots of the motionless, mannequin-like people.
Where did the Mannequin Challenge originate?
According to several reports, this internet sensation all started with a video from Twitter user @pvrity___. It shows a group of high school friends from Edward H. White High School in Jacksonville, Florida.
#manequinchallenge SHARE‼️ RT‼️ pic.twitter.com/k1BqR6iZ1p— blackie (@pvrity___) October 26, 2016
Why is the Mannequin Challenge happening?
As to why it's happening now - that answer is unclear.
What are the Mannequin Challenge rules?
There are no official rules to the Mannequin Challenge - except, of course, everyone in the frame should be still.
Presumably, each video challenge should be unique. You can use background music, or you can make the video completely silent. You can film outside, or you can shoot inside somewhere. You can film one person, or you can capture a group of people. Rae Sremmurd's video showed many concert goers completely still while the song "Black Beatles" served as a musical backdrop.
One challenge-taker may call out another person, prompting that person to post a video, but that's not mandatory. And once you do create a video, you can post it anywhere: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, wherever.
What are the best Mannequin Challenge videos?
Here are some of the best examples we've found on the web.
#Mannequinchallenge live ????????❄️ pic.twitter.com/y0aUTIfyTn— Swae Lee Lee Swae (@iHipsterLee) November 4, 2016
Love those Black Beatles #MannequinChallenge pic.twitter.com/aAu9umHKI7— Paul McCartney (@PaulMcCartney) November 10, 2016
Here's our sky high #mannequinchallenge! pic.twitter.com/zFugmEIDCr— Virgin Atlantic (@VirginAtlantic) November 11, 2016
Freezing our @WhiteHouse visit in time forever with @FLOTUS!#MannequinChallenge ???????? pic.twitter.com/iX1qaJ8qQQ— Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) November 11, 2016
Don't stand still. Vote today: https://t.co/jfd3CXLD1s #ElectionDay #MannequinChallenge pic.twitter.com/4KAv2zu0rd— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) November 8, 2016
That James is a real crowd pleaser. #MannequinChallenge pic.twitter.com/EwqD2z5xhy— The Late Late Show (@latelateshow) November 8, 2016
That girl is a real crowd pleaserrrrr #MannequinChallenge #dwts pic.twitter.com/empyBNcngt— Laurie Hernandez ➶ (@lzhernandez02) November 7, 2016
Our DJs take on the #MannequinChallenge with a little help from @MeCookieMonster ????✨ pic.twitter.com/GKR604m8ig— BBC Radio 1 (@BBCR1) November 8, 2016