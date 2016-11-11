  1. Home
What better way to celebrate global madness than a $3K gold Trump iPhone

|
Donald Trump has just been elected as the 45th President of the United States, a result that has divided the nation and much of the world. But that hasn't stopped Russian company Caviar from making a gold plated iPhone 7 with Trump's face engraved in it and charging over $3,000 for it.

It's a fitting colour for the man who makes everything he touches turn to gold, quite literally, Trump Tower is covered in the stuff. It also pays homage to his big orange face. Probably.

Caviar is calling the iPhone the Supremo Trump Changeover and it joins an extensive range of gold iPhones dedicated to Russian President Vladimir Putin and a model with an image of Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev.

The iPhone itself is the very same as one you can pick up in stores, and is available in 32GB, 128GB and 256GB storage options.

Caviar says the phone is [translated] "an expression of hope for a rapprochement between Russia and the United States and that of the benevolent words Trump and Russia will follow the actions that will lead to a change in relations between the great powers for the better".

Apparently, it will last four years and then be replaced by something less brash and offensive.

