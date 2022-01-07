Mobile World Congress is the biggest mobile event of the year, usually seeing the launch of many of the top smartphones, smartwatches and tablets.

Mobile World Congress (MWC) is the biggest mobile event of the year. The show sees the launch of many of the year's top smartphones, smartwatches and tablets, as well as seeing the emergence of the hottest new trends in mobile.

Outside of the consumer sphere, it also draws in many of the industry heavyweights to talk about the future of mobile, like 5G, mobile hardware, VR and other associated technologies.

Here's everything you can expect from MWC 2023.

When is Mobile World Congress?

MWC Barcelona: 27 February-2 March 2023

In 2022, Mobile World Congress returned to its regular time slot in the calendar - the end of February. In 2021 it was delayed until June and few companies attended the show.

While the official dates are 27 February to 2 March, these are the dates that the MWC conference schedule runs. The media launches will be in the preceeding days, 25-26 February, giving us a few days of rapid announcements.

The GSMA will be running physical event for Mobile World Congress, following a full show in 2022.

What to expect from Mobile World Congress 2023

Mobile World Congress is primed to see a return to full form, with wide representation expected from major brands and some significant announcements on the cards. The landscape has changed, however, with many brands now using their own private events to launch new consumer products, safe in the knowledge that many will tune-in to livestreams to watch directly.

However, we're going to be in Barcelona to bring you the announcements we they happen. Here's what you can expect from the show and the devices we're expecting to see launched.

Honor

Honor at MWC 2023

Honor announced the Honor Magic 4 at Mobile World Congress and there's rumours that the Magic 5 could be announced at the show. Honor is keen to push the brand in Europe and MWC is a perfect venue for this.

Pocket-lint

Huawei at MWC 2023

Huawei is said to have big plans for MWC 2023, looking to have a massive stand at the show - but what might it launch? We might get to see the Huawei Mate X3, it's next-gen folding phone, which is said to expand the satellite communication functions.

MediaTek

MediaTek at MWC 2023

MediaTek revealed the Dimensity 8100 and 8000, new sub-flagship hardware for future mobile devices. It has a 5nm configuration, and offers support for all the latest features, but there's no mmWave support, so it's not complete global 5G.

Motorola at MWC 2023

While Lenovo had a busy time at CES 2023, its Motorola brand might be more invested in MWC. That may include a new Razr folding phone for 2023, but might also see the announcement of some of its mid-range devices

Nokia

Nokia at MWC 2023

We're expecting Nokia to make a run of updates to devices at MWC, but we're not expecting much more than an update of their mass market devices. Will there be another update to a classic retro device? We're hoping so.

OnePlus

OnePlus at MWC 2023

OnePlus has already announced the OnePlus 11 in China and we're expecting the global launch of the phone before MWC starts - but the company has plans for the tradeshow, so we're expecting something to come out of it.

Pocket-lint

Oppo at MWC 2023

Oppo announced the Find X5 series in the lead-up to MWC 2022 and we're expecting the Find X6 to get an announcement prior to MWC 2023, but Oppo might have other plans for the show.

Realme at MWC 2023

Realme announced the international launch of the Realme GT 2 and GT 2 Pro during MWC 2022 and we may be seeing the launch of the Realme GT Neo 5 at the Barcelona show.

Samsung

Samsung at MWC 2023

Samsung revealed new laptops at Mobile World Congress 2022, but with Galaxy Unpacked scheduled for 1 February, it might be a case of waiting to see what's launched in San Francisco before we know what Samsung might have planned for Barcelona.

Pocket-lint

Qualcomm at MWC 2023

Qualcomm always makes quite the show at Mobile World Congress. With the company packing automotive announcements into CES 2023, we're expecting more on 5G, AR and VR platforms and other hardware to drive the next generation of mobile devices.