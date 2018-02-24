Mobile World Congress 2018: All the latest from Samsung, Sony, Nokia, Huawei, Moto and more at MWC 2018

Mobile World Congress is the biggest mobile event of the year, seeing the launch of many of the top smartphones, smartwatches and tablets, as well as seeing the emergence of the hottest new trends in mobile, such as 5G.

Mobile World Congress starts this Monday, with many of the major press conferences and launches taking place tomorrow, Sunday 25 February.

Generally speaking, all the big brands attend Mobile World Congress (MWC) in one way or another. The exception is Apple, although the trends outlined at MWC very much include the iPhone while many of the announced accessories are compatible.

At MWC we saw the first Dolby Vision display on a phone, we saw the move to 18:9 and a whole lot more. So let's see what we've got in store later this month!

Mobile World Congress is an annual trade show run by the GSMA (it's for trade rather than members of the public). The location theoretically moves around Europe, but in recent years it has been held in Barcelona, Spain.

It is the launch platform for many of the year's big smartphones, but it has also given us a range of tablets, smartwatches and other connected devices in recent years - even reaching over to 2-in-1s, tablets and, this year, we may be seeing some more always-connected laptops.

Outside of the consumer sphere, it also draws in many of the industry heavyweights to talk about the future of mobile, like 5G, mobile chips, VR and other associated technologies.

Asus has confirmed that it will launch a new version of its ZenFone smartphone during Mobile World Congress - the ZenFone 5. Asus is holding a press conference on Tuesday evening, starting just after 6pm CET, 7pm GMT.

It tweeted a save-the-date announcement, with an image of a giant, swirling "5".

There are few other details on the specifications or features as yet, but Pocket-lint will be in attendance at its Barcelona press conference to bring you more.

BlackBerry stopped making its own phones and handed a license to TCL to produce BlackBerry-labelled handsets.

BlackBerry Mobile has confirmed that it will be launching "at least" two phones this year, but there's very little indication of what they might be, but we think it might be the KeyTwo or KeyOne 2.

Google always has a good time at MWC, using it as an opportunity to show off all its Android partners. At MWC 2017, it offered fun Android pin badges for attendees to collect.

Google's real interest, however, seems to be around expanding the reach of Google Assistant.

At CES 2018, we saw Google push a number of initiatives around Assistant, introducing the smart displays empowered by Google Assistant. We've also seen the growth of Google Assistant compatible headphones, as Google leverages its skills.

HTC has been rather quiet of late - apart from in the Vive department - but we know that HTC will be launching something with two cameras in 2018. We know that because HTC said so and it might be that the HTC U11 Eyes just announced in China makes it worldwide.

However, with HTC generally hosting online launch events rather than hitting shows like MWC, we wouldn't be surprised if it was a quiet start to the year.

Rumours persist that the HTC U12 is in the works but it doesn't look like it will be at MWC.

Huawei has a mixed history with MWC, often using the conference to launch new devices, but not always the new flagship.

Rumours suggest that Huawei is going to change its naming convention and announce the Huawei P20 - but after MWC.

It looks like we will get a new MateBook at MWC just as we saw the original MateBook launch there in 2016. Follow the Huawei press conference on Sunday afternoon.

The P20, however, looks set for a March unveiling in a special event towards the end of the month.

LG likes to launch at MWC and we've seen a number of devices arrive in recent years - the LG G5 and LG G6. As for the G7? Well there was a rumour that LG was going to change its naming followed by a report saying that LG has scrapped the LG G7 design completely.

So it looks like we're not going to see the LG G7 at MWC, with a March launch more likely. LG has already announced some new mid-range handsets will be at MWC, as well as a 2018 V30 update.

Lenovo, owners of Motorola, announced a lot at CES 2018, including a Snapdragon-powered Windows 10 2-in-1 and the Mirage Solo, the first standalone Daydream VR headset, along with accompanying VR180 camera and a Smart Display.

But there were no phones.

Rumours suggest that Lenovo is planning to launch a new Moto X, E and G in 2018, along with the return of the Play branding, suggesting a couple of different tiers to some of these devices. We've seen an image leak for the Moto E5 and a new G6 model, as well as the X.

Well, where to start? Nokia is attempting to come back from the dead and in 2017 that saw MWC headlines dominated by the new Nokia 3310.

We expect to see the global launch of the new Nokia 6, recently announced in China, but recent leaks of the Nokia 1 and Nokia 7 Plus suggest that's what's coming. There should also be a flagship-level phone which we've been thinking would be called the Nokia 9. However, it may well end up seeing the light of day with a name that's derived from the Nokia 8, maybe Nokia 8 Pro.

Follow the Nokia press conference live on Sunday afternoon.

Samsung has been totally open about its S9 launch plans, announcing a Galaxy Unpacked launch event on the Sunday before MWC which you can follow live.

Samsung's S9 tease is all about redefining the camera, so it's here we expect to see the real innovation.

Rumours suggest that the new S9 will carry a similar design to the S8, but with the camera offering dual aperture.

Sony has already revealed two updates in 2018, the Xperia XA2 and XA2 Ultra, sitting in the mid-range.

That leaves the 4K Sony Xperia XZ Premium as an older phone ripe for replacement, although latter rumours suggest that might not be what we'll see.

There's also the Xperia XZ1 but that's only a few months old, but rumours are suggesting an Xperia XZ2 too, along with the Xperia XZ2 Compact as well.

Sony has now booked in a press conference, so we know something big is coming. Follow it live on Monday 26th from 7.30am GMT, 8.30am CET.