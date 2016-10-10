  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone news

PayPal and Vodafone team to offer contactless payments from a PayPal account

|
Vodafone PayPal and Vodafone team to offer contactless payments from a PayPal account
Best SIM only deals for January 2019: 120GB data for £20 on Virgin Media
Best SIM only deals for January 2019: 120GB data for £20 on Virgin Media

- Add PayPal to Vodafone Wallet

- Pay for items up to £30 through PayPal account

- Even works when phone is off or out of juice

Vodafone has been offering the ability for its customers to make contactless payments through Android phones for a while now, long before Android Pay made it over to the UK.

Its Vodafone Wallet app has given users the ability to pay for items through Vodafone Pay and the NFC abilities of their phone for more than a year - you just need to add your credit or debit card details during set-up and away you go. And those with a special, free Vodafone NFC-enabled SIM in their devices can even pay for items up to £30 in value with the phone off or out of battery.

Now the same service is open to PayPal accounts. You can assign your PayPal account to Vodafone Wallet and purchase items using PayPal. All you need to do is add your username and password to the app and spend away.

That means Vodafone customers with Android handsets can pay for Tube or bus rides in London, with fees charged to their PayPal accounts. The service can also be used in all stores that also accept contactless payments globally.

While contactless transactions are limited to £30, for a customer's security in case their device has been stolen, pricier purchases are possible through the use of a PIN.

"Our customers told us that being able to use PayPal when making mobile payments was important to them so we’re delighted to now offer this on Vodafone Pay," said Kate Wright, Vodafone UK's head of consumer services.

PopularIn Phones
Motorola Razr next for retro revival, as foldable phone costing $1,500
Samsung Galaxy S10 X release date, features, specs and rumours
Samsung Galaxy S10 specs, release date and rumours
Google Pixel 3 Lite and 3 Lite XL release date, rumours, features and news
The History of Blackberry: The best BlackBerry phones that changed the world
Mobile World Congress 2019: What to expect from the World's biggest mobile show
Comments