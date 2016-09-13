Did iOS 10 brick your iPhone? Here's a quick fix
If you haven't heard, Apple has released iOS 10, and the update bricked some users' iPhones and iPads.
Apple has already fixed the problem, however. It told media outlets that a brief issue with the software update process affected a small number of users during the first hour of availability, but everything's been resolved. If you were one of the unfortunate users affected, Apple said to connect your device to iTunes to complete the update, which is terribly inconvenient if you don't have a laptop or desktop nearby with iTunes.
Still, if your phone was bricked (a common term used to describe an electronic device that's rendered unusable), at least you know it's a temporary issue, and there is a quick (although cumbersome) fix. Here's what you need to do.
- Connect your iPhone or iPad to your Mac or PC.
- Open iTunes on your Mac or PC.
- Press and hold your device's Sleep and Home buttons simultaneously until you see the recovery mode screen.
- A prompt in iTunes will ask you to update or restore. Select Update.
- When the install completes, you can use your phone.
Note: Repeat steps 2–4 if you run into a problem during setup.
Apple has also recommended using AppleCare if you need more assistance (learn more about that from here), or you can head over to an Apple Store if you don't have access to a Mac or PC.
