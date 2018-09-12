Water and dust IP ratings: What does IP68 actually mean?

In a world where the number of gadgets being launched is on the up, and so many being made to cope with indoor and outdoor life, there's an increasing number of products sold with an IP rating. After all, if you have an action camera, smart sports watch or a new iPhone, you need to know it's going to survive the rain, the beach or even white water rafting.

With so many different codes, stamps and names for water and dust resistant qualities and certifications, it can be confusing. Let us explain.

IP ratings are made up of four characters. Five in some very rare cases, but you're unlikely to ever see those on a phone. Unless Samsung or Apple makes a phone that's impervious to high pressure jets of hot steam.

The first two characters, I and P, stand for Ingress Protection or - in other words - how good it is at stopping stuff getting inside it. The third digit is the number that indicates how good it is at protecting against small solids (dust/sand etc), with a maximum rating of 6. This ranges from no protection at all, through small screws, a little dust or all dust.

The last digit is the liquid or water resistance rating, with a max rating of 8.

In other words, if you see IP68 somewhere, you know it offers the highest IP rating for both dust and water resistance. At least, when it comes to the IP-rating certification.

There are a large number of combinations when it comes to IP ratings, and it can get confusing. IP67 devices, like new iPhone Xr, or the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, for instance, have the same dust resistance as the IP68-rated Galaxy S9 and Xperia XZ3, but can only survive being up to 1 metre deep in water. Any more than that and the water could push through any protection in to the internal components of the device.

When it comes to solids, devices like the iPhone 8 range, Xperia XZ3, Galaxy Note 9 and Galaxy S9 have been tested against dust and found to be dust tight. Anything with a "6" as the third character is as impervious to dust as can be tested and certified on this particular scale. So your next iPhone is as good as anything else at keeping out pocket fluff or beach sand.

It'll come as some relief that the "6" also means it's good with deliberate contact with a body part, so it won't crumble like a Jacob's Cream Cracker when you pick it up.

IP = Ingress Protection

6 = Dust Tight

7 = Survives being submerged in water up to 1m deep (normally for 30 minutes)

It's probably worth noting, just because something is IP67 rated and great at lasting underwater, it may not be tested to withstand rain or spray from a jet of some kind.

The 8 at the end means the phone has been tested at depths more then 1 metre, and found to be unharmed. While the standard testing doesn't specifically mention an exact depth, you'll find manufacturers do list them. For instance, Samsung says its IP68-rated Galaxy Note 9 can survive being up to 1.5 metres deep for up to 30 minutes.

The new iPhone XS is also IP68 rated, meaning that it should withstand any spills or drops that it encounters - it will be happy with complete submersion and Apple said that they tested this with a full range of liquids, not just water.

Often times you'll see products with more than one IP rating, and that's simply because they're tested for different kinds of water proofing. For instance, the Sony Xperia Z5 has both IP68 and IP65 rating. As mentioned already, the IP68 rating means it can survive being submerged. IP65 denotes that it's also good at handling spray.

Technically, it's tested using water being projected by a 6.3mm nozzle. In real world use though, it just means it can survive the rain, or the shower. Just don't go spraying it with a pressure washer.

HTC 10, as an other example has IP53, which means it's somewhat protected against dust, but not totally, and can live with spraying water, but not jets of water and certainly not being submerged.

The presence of the X in the rating does throw some people, but devices like the first generation Apple Watch, some Garmin cameras and wearables, and even some phones feature it. It means the device hasn't been certified for protection against dust, but doesn't mean it's not dust resistant.

As with any other rating with 7 at the end, it means the Apple Watch series 1 (as an example) can last up to half an hour in water up to one metre deep.

A nano-coating is essentially a microscopically thin film that's sprayed over the internal components to help water roll away from anything that could potentially be damaged by moisture.

Some companies, specifically Motorola, like to build their phones with a water repellant nano-coating, but don't offer a specific IP-rating. With these devices, like the Moto Z, the phone will probably be fine with accidental spills, light rain or the odd splash, but won't survive being submerged or when faced with jets of water or heavy rain.

Put simply: don't take them in the shower, and definitely don't take them underwater on your holidays.

Although some smartwatches will include an IP rating, you'll more often than not find water proof capabilities denoted by ATM, at least with watches designed for sports or outdoor activities. ATM stands for atmospheres (nothing to do with cash machines), and basically indicates how much pressure it can take. Or in other words, how deep you can take it under water.

It's normally reserved for devices designed to be used underwater, and in most cases, 1 ATM is 10 metres, 5 ATM is 50 metres and 10 ATM is 100 metres. With the newest Apple Watch Series 4, that depth is 50 metres, so it can be used to track swimming.

For a break down of each individual possible IP-rating, check out the level-by-level chart on DSMT.com.