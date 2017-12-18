Best SIM only deals : The best Christmas SIM only deals available right now

Over the past few years, SIM-only contracts have seen something of a resurgence in the consumer market. There are at least two reasons for this. Firstly, carriers (or networks) don't make much money on selling phones, and so they can make practically pure profit from selling you a SIM-only contract.

Secondly, consumers have watched as regular contract tariffs monthly costs have grown from around £35 per month to almost £50 per month. SIM-only then, is much more affordable than a conventional phone+line contract.

SIM-only can often be the best way to get great value for money, especially if you already have a phone, or if you'd rather buy your unlocked phones direct from manufacturers.

Here, we will round up the best available SIM only deals available right now.

Each network provides their own benefits when you take out a contract with them. You can now roam in Europe using your data with all of the major network providers.

On most EE contracts you will benefit from free 6-months Apple music for your iOS or Android device. EE boasts speeds of up to 60Mbps and on some contracts, you will get BT Sports for a specified time.

O2 offer free screen replacements with any contract that has over 30GB of data. On some contracts, you're also able to upgrade 12 months early. O2 also has priority where you can get access to early tickets and the benefit of O2 Wi-Fi.

Vodafone allows you to roam using your data in 110 countries and they also offer you 10GB extra data for free on some contracts. You also get access to O2 Vodafone Entertainment.

Christmas is here and all the major networks have reduced prices for handsets and SIM only contract plans heavily.

These deals can only be accessed through the links we've provided below.

Three have announced a new SIMO deal which includes 12GB data, unlimited texts, unlimited minutes for only £13 a month. See this deal here.

PlusNet have an amazing SIM only deal where you can get 2.5GB data, 3000 minutes and unlimited texts for £7 a month on a 30 day rolling contract. PlusNet uses EE's network so expect fast internet. See this deal here.

Check PlusNet's coverage checker to see what speeds you can get.

ASDA mobile have a great offer where you can get 12GB data, unlimited texts and unlimited minutes on a 30 day rolling contract for £10 a month. This won't last long so be quick. ASDA runs on the EE network. See this deal here.

These prices can only be accessed via these links as they are exclusive.

£25 a month with 100GB data, unlimited texts and unlimited minutes. See this deal here.

Right now you can get 20GB with O2 and unlimited texts and minutes for only £20 (reduced from £40) saving you £15 per month over 12 months. This offer ends soon so be quick to take advantage of this offer. See this deal here.

You can use your Three mobile sim in over 60 countries.

Three boast a 97% UK coverage. Read more about what Three can offer you.

£13 a month for 12 months which includes 12GB data, unlimited minutes and unlimited texts. See this deal here.

£35.00 a month for 12 months which includes unlimited data, unlimited minutes and texts. You can use your Three mobile sim in over 60 countries. Three boast a 97% UK coverage. Read more about this offer here.

£20.00 a month for 12 months which includes 30GB data, unlimited minutes and texts. See this deal here.

Exclusive offer: 4GB data, unlimited texts and unlimited minutes for only £11.00 a month (£16.00 if you are a BT broadband customer). You also get a £60 gift card with this offer. Read more about this deal here.

Limited time offer: 500MB data, unlimited texts and unlimited minutes for only £7 a month (£12.00 if you are a BT broadband customer). You also get a £40 gift card. See this deal here.

20GB data, unlimited minutes and unlimited tests is now only £20 on O2 (reduced from £33.00) saving you £13 per month over 12 months. You also get daily benefits with O2 priority and free O2 Wi-Fi. Right now you can also get a free discount cinema pass. See this deal here.

You can get 2GB with O2 and unlimited texts and minutes for only £13.00 (was £19.00) a month. This offer ends soon so be quick to take advantage of this offer. See this deal here.

£20 a month for 12 months which includes 20GB data, unlimited texts and calls. You have a choice of either Spotify Premium, NOWTV or Sky Sports mobile for 12 months. Vodafone global roaming in 110 countries is also included. Read more about this offer here.

£13.50 a month for 12 months which includes 5GB data, unlimited texts and calls. You also get the same benefits as the above deal. Read more about this deal here.

£16.00 a month (normally £22, saving you £6 a month) which includes 6GB data, unlimited texts and unlimited calls. This package also benefits from free Spotify, Sky Sports or Now TV. Read more about this deal here.

£12.50 a month for 12 months which includes 6GB data, 1000 minutes and 5000 texts. Tesco use the O2 network to run their service. Read more about this offer here.

£9.00 a month on a 30 day rolling contract which includes 2GB data, 250 minutes and 5000 texts. Read more about this offer here.

Exclusive offer: 2.5GB data on a 30 day rolling contract, 3000 minutes, unlimited texts for only £7.00 a month. PlusNet use the EE network so expect fast 4G speeds. See this offer here.

£8 a month on a 30 day rolling contract, 3.5GB data, 1000 minutes and 1000 texts. Read more about this offer here.

£5.00 a month on a 30 day contract which includes 500MB data, 250 minutes and 500 texts. Read more about this offer here.

£9.99 for 1000 minutes, unlimited texts and 2GB 4G data. TPO use Three's network which has a 97% coverage of the UK. Read more about this deal here.

£16.99 for 2500 minutes, unlimited texts and 6GB data. See this deal here.

£7.00 a month with 2GB 4G data, 500 minutes, 5000 texts on a monthly rolling contract. You can use your ID Mobile sim in 50 countries and uses the Three network. Read more about this offer here.

Below you'll find links to the four coverage checkers you need. Why four? Because any other network is an MVNO (Mobile Virtual Network Operator), which means they don't have their own masts and signal, they use the networks provided by Vodafone, EE or O2. GiffGaff and Tesco mobile, for instance, uses O2's network, while BT Mobile uses EE's.

Or, if you'd rather go independent, you can try Ofcom's mobile signal checker.