You can now grab the third public beta for iOS 10 and MacOS Sierra

Two weeks after the second public beta of iOS 10, Apple has released a third.

The update should be identical to the fourth developer beta, which was seeded to developers on 1 August, serving up new features such as the new emoji (like that water gun replacement for the realistic pistol character), new keyboard sounds, and more. If you're part of Apple's beta-testing program, which is free to join, unlike the developer program, you will receive the public beta over-the-air.

In other words, you can easily install it by tapping Settings > General > Software Update. Keep in mind beta releases are not stable and may include bugs, so you should only try unfinished software like a beta on a secondary device that you don't really need. You can read all about how to become a public beta tester for iOS 10 in this step-by-step guide:

But that's not all: a third public beta of macOS Sierra has also arrived two weeks after the release of the second macOS Sierra public beta and one day after the release of the fourth developer beta. Again, the third public beta and the fourth developer beta should offer the same features, including the redesigned characters for several existing emoji. You can grab the MacOS Sierra beta if you're in Apple's beta testing program.

The new update should arrive via the Software Update tool in the Mac App Store, with the final consumer version landing later this year. The final, consumer versions of iOS 10 is also due this autumn, alongside the next iPhone models.

You can learn more about how to become a MacOS Sierra public beta tester through Pocket-lint's step-by-step guide:

For more information about what both iOS 10 and MacOS Sierra feature, check out these pieces: