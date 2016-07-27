It's official: Nextbit launches limited-edition red Robin phone

A couple weeks after slyly teasing a red-coloured Robin, Nextbit has made the new version of its flagship official.

Nextbit, a new phone-maker made up of ex-Google and ex-HTC people, has announced that it is "introducing a limited 'ember' colorway" for Robin this summer, and it described the new phone as having "a neutral, deep-black back with bright red end caps that really pop".

Robin stands out from other Android handsets simply because it aims to resolve your storage woes with a clever software system that uses the cloud, and it will smartly archive and restore your content based on your usage and needs. When Pocket-lint reviewed the phone earlier this year, we said we liked the refreshing design, and that Nextbit's cloud storage solution works well.

During its ember announcement, Nextbit also announced beta testers will receive a software update for Robin that adds video support; the company has long promised to offer support for videos in smart storage. Beta testing is open to all Robin users. They just have to join the beta program (click here to join). Nextbit plans to eventually roll out the new feature to all Robin users.

As for that ember-coloured Robin, Nextbit said it'll only be produced in a limited quantity and sold exclusively at Nextbit.com for $299 starting 27 July. However, if you're in India, sales are via Flipkart and kick off the following week.

Robin was previously only available in the colour blue.